‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation
Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
Ilia Topuria knows he won’t get Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘UFC’s protecting him from me’
Ilia Topuria continues to stalk Paddy Pimblett in hopes of an eventual fight, even if he believes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will never allow the two to share the cage together. Topuria fought Bryce Mitchell in the opening fight of the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, mauling the previously undefeated...
Watch Paddy Pimblett celebrate UFC 282 win by partying with giant marshmallow
UFC lightweight loudmouth Paddy Pimblett escaped the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Las Vegas by squeaking past fellow 155-pound scrapper Jared Gordon in the “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” co-main event. Just don’t expect a controversial outcome to dampen “The Baddy’s” spirits, who celebrated his big night by partying at XS Las Vegas with a guy who wears a giant marshmallow on his head.
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
Jamahal Hill offered surprise title shot just seconds after UFC 282’s depressing main event concluded
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been known to act quickly when it comes to booking last-second replacement fights, but have we ever seen a championship title fight booked before the current fighters competing for said title have even left the cage?. Following a generally disappointing Light Heavyweight title fight between...
Cody Garbrandt vs Julio Arce bantamweight battle booked for UFC 285 on March 4
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will put an end to his 125-pound experiment and return to the weight class that made him famous when he collides with former “Contender Series” standout Julio Arce as part of the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch eye-rolling Joe Rogan react in real time to Paddy Pimblett decision at UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett captured a unanimous decision victory over lightweight rival Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite most fans and media outlets scoring the contest in favor of “Flash.”. Check out the official scorecards here. UFC...
Glover Teixeira ‘excited’ for ‘tough’ Jamahal Hill fight following ‘craziness’ at UFC 282
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was cageside for the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event because the Brazilian was expected to battle the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at some point in early 2023. But the UFC 282 headliner ended in a split draw, leaving the strap vacant (because of this), so a frustrated UFC President Dana White hastily booked Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the loneliest title in combat sports at UFC 283 next month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
UFC Vegas 66 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Cannonier vs. Strickland
UFC’s tumultuous 2022 comes to a close this Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022) when Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier duke it inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 66 will also feature Arman Tsarukyan battling Damir Ismagulov in a pivotal Lightweight battle and rising Flyweight, Amir Albazi, taking on late-notice newcomer, Alessandro Costa.
Meng Bo claims she made weight after ONE Championship hydration test shenanigans cost her $50K
Meng Bo’s ONE 164 experience in Manila, Philippines was nearly perfect. Unfortunately for the Chinese knockout artist, Meng fell victim to weight troubles ahead of her originally scheduled 125-pound Strawweight bout against the Phillippines’ Jenelyn Olsim ... At least that’s what appeared to be the case as the former 115-pound competitor weighed in a half pound over the limit and failed her first hydration test, per South China Morning Post.
Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson claims Kamaru Usman is injured, could be replaced by Jorge Masvidal
Stephen Thompson has a new source of inspiration towards becoming UFC champion. A couple weeks back, Thompson picked apart Kevin Holland to return to the win column in stellar fashion (HIGHLIGHTS). It was a drastically different outcome compared to his previous two fights against Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, dreadfully boring contests that saw Thompson stuck on the bottom for long periods of time.
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 66 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 66. The final show of 2022 is actually pretty fun. It’s not a contender for event of the year or anything, but showing up to bat are some Top 10 contenders, crafty veterans and some real deal prospects — what more is there to ask for? That’s not even considering the main event striker’s clash between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, which seems to carry equal potential for an early knockout and back-and-forth war.
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov accuses UFC of ‘mixing sports with politics’ over Magmoed Ankalaev’s UFC 282 draw
UFC 282’s main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev last night (Sat., Dec. 10,2022) ended in a split draw. It’s not a result anyone wants to see, but some took things harder than others. Ankalaev himself was pretty upset, and apparently made UFC unhappy over comments that he’d never fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, again given the horrible judging in the state (see scorecard here).
Will Francis Ngannou stay with UFC? ‘Expect decision after UFC 282’
We’ve waited for almost one year to find out whether Francis Ngannou will stay with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) or leave to test free agency when his contract expires. According to “The Predator,” we should be finding out what’s up any day now. In the final...
Anthony Smith to help Jamahal Hill for Glover Teixeira title clash after losing out on March main event
Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith went from planning to fight each other to teaming up. UFC 282 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022) was the promotion’s final pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, leaving the mixed martial arts (MMA) community with plenty to talk about. The main event saw top Light Heavyweight contenders, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, battle over the vacant title only to have their bout scored a split draw. Immediately after, UFC President, Dana White, went ahead and made another vacant title clash between Hill and former champion, Glover Teixeira, for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Jared Gordon: Paddy Pimblett loss has ‘got to be top three worst decisions ever in UFC history’
Jared Gordon feels the judges did him wrong this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282. Taking on Paddy Pimblett in each fighter’s first UFC co-main event appearance, Gordon put on a solid performance as the betting underdog. Unfortunately for “Flash,” he came up on the wrong end of the unanimous decision result with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 for Pimblett.
PFL Challenger Series returns Jan. 27 on Fubo Sports Network
Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the return of the PFL Challenger Series featuring competitors in the welterweight division beginning Jan. 27 and streaming every Friday night through March 17 exclusively on Fubo Sports Network. Fighters will be competing for a PFL contract for the 2023 regular season or a potential developmental deal in hopes of joining the roster somewhere down the road.
