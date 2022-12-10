This weekend (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 66. The final show of 2022 is actually pretty fun. It’s not a contender for event of the year or anything, but showing up to bat are some Top 10 contenders, crafty veterans and some real deal prospects — what more is there to ask for? That’s not even considering the main event striker’s clash between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, which seems to carry equal potential for an early knockout and back-and-forth war.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO