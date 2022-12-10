Quick off the heels of his latest hit “Aimless”, Brooklyn’s beloved singer and Chapman Stick player Bright Brown is back with a narrative that every parent can relate to. The lyrics to “Pressed On Me” were originally written 18+ years ago, after the birth of his only child. Feeling the fragility of his infant son pressed on his chest while sleeping peacefully, Bright Brown aka Alex Nahas, wrestled with the thought of the somber day when he would eventually have to release his child into the wild and unpredictable world.. Eighteen years later, on the heels of his son’s venturing out, “Pressed On Me” is ready to come out as well.

