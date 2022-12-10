Read full article on original website
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: WHY the Win Matters More than Most
From ice level at PPG Paints Arena, PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski broke down the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars and why it mattered more than most. Evgeni Malkin was the Penguins’ hero. He and linemates Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker raced the length of the ice for Malkin’s game-winner with 34 seconds remaining.
FanDuel Maryland Promo Provides $200 for Monday Night Football
Another busy week of December sports betting action rolls forward, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer will provide a bankroll infusion with a $200 sure thing bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo is a classic no-brainer in every sense of the term. You make a $5 bet, and you get a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets. That is a player friendly exchange that speaks for itself.
Time to Shine? The Penguins Plan to Replace Jeff Petry (+)
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins have been relatively unscathed regarding injuries this season. The figurative injury bug, which has in the past chewed on the Penguins like Violet Beauregard on two-week-old bubble gum, had primarily left the Penguins alone in 2022-23 … until the last couple of weeks.
‘Feel for Zuck’: Penguins Injury Bug Bites Zucker, Petry
An old, familiar but decidedly unwelcome friend has sprung up for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker – the injury bug. Zucker will be out on a week-to-week basis because of a lower-body injury, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after Zucker missed practice Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin ‘Lucky’ Goal, Aggressive Push to Win It
The Pittsburgh Penguins slogged through a low-event game for most of 60 minutes. The Dallas Stars scored in the first 19 seconds and Evgeni Malkin scored in the final 34 seconds for a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. Space, chances, high-danger fun? No. A Jedi craves not these things.
Penguins vs. Dallas Stars, Game 29: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Minnesota North Stars. A couple of years later, Minnesota abandoned the land of 10,000 lakes and moved to Dallas, but they’ll always have a place in the Penguins’ history. The Penguins (16-8-4) have won five straight and have points in 14 of their last 16 games (12-2-2). They host the Stars (16-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena Monday night.
Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1
Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
(UPDATE) Penguins Practice: Jason Zucker OUT Week-to-Week
Second-line winger Jason Zucker was the only unexpected absence Wednesday at Pittsburgh Penguins practice at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. Zucker, who seemed to have beaten his streak of injury bad luck so far this season, left Monday’s game against Dallas briefly but returned. Update: after practice, coach Mike...
Penguins Grades: Malkin Has the Jump, the Pens Abide in 6th Straight Win (+)
It was a low-event game. Fans who came to see Jason Robertson light the lamp, or Pittsburgh Penguins fans with holiday tickets hoping to see Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin play their typical exciting brand of hockey, were probably disappointed, at least for 59 minutes and 26 seconds. Yet Penguins fans went home happy after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars
The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
Dan’s Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild
I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Bad News on Petry, Ovechkin Beer Bath for 800
Bo Harvat released a statement regarding rampant NHL trade rumors. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was indeed injured on Saturday near the end of the win over the Buffalo Sabres, and he’ll be out for at least 24 days. Alex Ovechkin reached rarified air and got a beer bath for his accomplishment. The investigation into the 2018 Team Canada sexual assault is reaching the home stretch, and Ryan Reynolds met with Gary Bettman about the Ottawa Senators sale.
