Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head.

Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11 near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge Roads in southeastern Wake County.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, have been indicted for first-degree murder in Byrd’s death.

An autopsy released Friday for Byrd said he was shot in the head with one bullet, another bullet hit him in the neck and head, and a third shot entered his left ear and head.

A fourth gunshot hit Byrd in the left upper chest and punctured his lung, according to the autopsy which was performed the day after Byrd died.

Byrd was wearing a ballistic vest and some parts of the bullet were found in the vest during the autopsy.

Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and his K-9, Sasha, remained inside the patrol vehicle. Byrd’s body was not found until about 2 a.m. on August 12, the autopsy said.

Byrd spent 13 years serving Wake County – first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.