ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Slain Wake County Deputy Byrd was shot 4 times with 3 in the head, autopsy states

By Rodney Overton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbtHz_0jeLY5Ez00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy of a Wake County deputy who was killed over the summer indicates the deputy was shot four times, with three of those shots hitting him in the head.

Search warrants detail final moments of Wake deputy Ned Byrd’s life, items seized from suspects

Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. on August 11 near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge Roads in southeastern Wake County.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, have been indicted for first-degree murder in Byrd’s death.

An autopsy released Friday for Byrd said he was shot in the head with one bullet, another bullet hit him in the neck and head, and a third shot entered his left ear and head.

‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

A fourth gunshot hit Byrd in the left upper chest and punctured his lung, according to the autopsy which was performed the day after Byrd died.

Byrd was wearing a ballistic vest and some parts of the bullet were found in the vest during the autopsy.

‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency

Byrd was outside of his vehicle at the time of the shooting and his K-9, Sasha, remained inside the patrol vehicle. Byrd’s body was not found until about 2 a.m. on August 12, the autopsy said.

Byrd spent 13 years serving Wake County – first as a detention officer before becoming a deputy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 23

Gordon Hutcherson
3d ago

🙏 to the family. Rip. Goes to show stricter gun laws won't do enything but help criminals. They'll still have them! All lawbiding citizens should have personnel protection.

Reply
6
Fuck U Too
4d ago

yeah the justice system just going to let him walk thanks to the Goober and biden incompetence🤬😓

Reply(2)
7
Alicia Arias
3d ago

This was a sad story hoping the family get justice for his death these attacks on the cop's are not call for

Reply(7)
4
Related
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Moore County man charged in death by fentanyl overdose that occurred in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, of 521 Fox Spring Drive, Robbins, in connection with a death by overdose which occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities say an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl; according to Chatham County investigators, the victim obtained the controlled substance from Rush on the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Moore County man charged with selling drugs to man who overdosed, died

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Nathanial Lynn Rush, 28, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with an overdose death that occurred in the Bear Creek area of Chatham County. Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the victim and revealed the cause of death to be a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to Chatham County investigators, the victim bought the drugs from Rush the day he died.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy