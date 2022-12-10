Jah Short is the latest Farmville Central High School basketball product to sign at the Division I level, as the senior recently signed his NLI to continue his career at The University of New Orleans. Short is hoping to help lead the Jaguars back to the state title game, as he and the team are off to a 6-0 start to the season behind his team-leading 20.3 points per game. ...

FARMVILLE, NC ・ 37 MINUTES AGO