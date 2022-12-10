Read full article on original website
SFGate
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 91, TENNESSEE STATE 87
Percentages: FG .558, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Faye 4-8, Harris 4-8, Knox 2-3, Chavez 2-6, Bryan 0-1, Clinton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (Harris 6, Knox 3, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Steals: 4 (Bryan, Faye, Harris, Heath). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
SFGate
SAINT MARY'S 81, NEW MEXICO STATE 68
Percentages: FG .396, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Avery 2, Pinson). Turnovers: 6 (Gordon 3, Washington 2, Pinson). Steals: 9 (Washington 4, Gordon 3, Beck, Feit). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
JACKSONVILLE STATE 97, REINHARDT 63
Percentages: FG .342, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Syphore 4-11, Louis 2-4, Mawdesley 2-5, Wimberly 1-2, Lowe 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Thomas 6, Spencer 3, Wimberly 2, Adams, Hobbs, Louis). Steals: 7 (Thomas 2, Adams, Hobbs, Mawdesley, Spencer, Wimberly). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
ARKANSAS STATE 68, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Larson 5-8, Harris 1-3, Clark 1-4, Russell 1-4, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Earley 3, Branson 2, Clark 2, Smart 2, Harris, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Clark 2).
SFGate
No. 11 LSU 88, Lamar 42
LAMAR (4-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Dean 2-6, Adams 0-3, Taylor 0-1, Bernard 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Imevbore 3) Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 5, Adams 2, Imevbore 2, Weems 2, Bernard 1, Craft 1, Davis 1, Galloway 1, McQueen 1, Team 1)
PREP SPOTLIGHT: Farmville Central's Jah Short
Jah Short is the latest Farmville Central High School basketball product to sign at the Division I level, as the senior recently signed his NLI to continue his career at The University of New Orleans. Short is hoping to help lead the Jaguars back to the state title game, as he and the team are off to a 6-0 start to the season behind his team-leading 20.3 points per game. ...
SFGate
Texas Tech 82, Oral Roberts 68
ORAL ROBERTS (3-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Nix 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Winans 2-3, Walker 1-5, Cooper 0-1, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-1, Ramey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Rodrigues 2) Turnovers: 16 (Pogi 4, Cooper 3, Nix 3, Udoumoh 2,...
SFGate
LIPSCOMB 64, TENNESSEE TECH 63
Percentages: FG .419, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sebree 4-7, Harvey 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Perry 1-7, Slatten 0-1, Oliver 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beya, Oliver, Sebree). Turnovers: 9 (Oliver 2, Perry 2, Harvey, Ramsey, Sebree, Thompson, Wood). Steals: 4 (Perry 3, Slatten). Technical...
SFGate
LOUISVILLE 94, WESTERN KENTUCKY 83
Percentages: FG .471, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Hamilton 3-7, Frampton 3-9, Lander 2-4, Akot 1-4, McKnight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sharp 3, Hamilton). Turnovers: 13 (Lander 3, Akot 2, McKnight 2, Rawls 2, Diagne, Frampton, Hamilton, Sharp). Steals: 1 (Sharp). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Avent 6-10, Compton 1-1, Gray 0-5, Lawson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Belton 1) Turnovers: 30 (Lawson 8, Avent 6, Bates 3, Gray 3, Team 3, Belton 2, Davis 2, Compton 1,...
SFGate
DENVER 85, COLORADO CHRISTIAN 74
Percentages: FG .462, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Gallant 3-4, Woodberry 1-3, Duft 1-4, St. Germain 1-4, Williams 0-1, Hecht 0-5, McDonald 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bento 3). Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Duft 2, Kon 2, Reichart 2, Egodotaye, Hecht, McDonald, Woodberry, Zeil).
SFGate
Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60
WISCONSIN (4-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Pospisilova 3-9, LaBarbera 2-7, Krahn 1-1, Leuzinger 1-1, Schramek 0-3, Wilke 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hilliard 1, Pospisilova 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 14 (Schramek 4, Pospisilova 3, Williams 3, LaBarbera 2, Team...
SFGate
Northwestern 66, Ill.-Chicago 62
ILL.-CHICAGO (8-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Schenck 1-3, Young 1-3, Zabrecky 1-8, Filer 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Middleton 1) Turnovers: 16 (Dempsey-Toney 6, Young 5, Zabrecky 2, Filer 1, McCloud 1, Schenck 1) Steals: 8 (Middleton 2, Schenck...
