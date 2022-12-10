ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

SFGate

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 91, TENNESSEE STATE 87

Percentages: FG .558, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Faye 4-8, Harris 4-8, Knox 2-3, Chavez 2-6, Bryan 0-1, Clinton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (Harris 6, Knox 3, Bryan 2, Clinton 2, Chavez, Faye, Kelly). Steals: 4 (Bryan, Faye, Harris, Heath). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

SAINT MARY'S 81, NEW MEXICO STATE 68

Percentages: FG .396, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Avery 2, Pinson). Turnovers: 6 (Gordon 3, Washington 2, Pinson). Steals: 9 (Washington 4, Gordon 3, Beck, Feit). Technical Fouls:...
LAS CRUCES, NM
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE STATE 97, REINHARDT 63

Percentages: FG .342, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Syphore 4-11, Louis 2-4, Mawdesley 2-5, Wimberly 1-2, Lowe 0-1, Thomas 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 14 (Thomas 6, Spencer 3, Wimberly 2, Adams, Hobbs, Louis). Steals: 7 (Thomas 2, Adams, Hobbs, Mawdesley, Spencer, Wimberly). Technical Fouls: None.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
SFGate

ARKANSAS STATE 68, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Larson 5-8, Harris 1-3, Clark 1-4, Russell 1-4, Smart 0-1, Branson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Earley 3, Branson 2, Clark 2, Smart 2, Harris, Johnson). Steals: 2 (Clark 2).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
SFGate

No. 11 LSU 88, Lamar 42

LAMAR (4-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Dean 2-6, Adams 0-3, Taylor 0-1, Bernard 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Imevbore 3) Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 5, Adams 2, Imevbore 2, Weems 2, Bernard 1, Craft 1, Davis 1, Galloway 1, McQueen 1, Team 1)
LAMAR, PA
The Daily Reflector

PREP SPOTLIGHT: Farmville Central's Jah Short

Jah Short is the latest Farmville Central High School basketball product to sign at the Division I level, as the senior recently signed his NLI to continue his career at The University of New Orleans. Short is hoping to help lead the Jaguars back to the state title game, as he and the team are off to a 6-0 start to the season behind his team-leading 20.3 points per game. ...
FARMVILLE, NC
SFGate

Texas Tech 82, Oral Roberts 68

ORAL ROBERTS (3-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Nix 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Winans 2-3, Walker 1-5, Cooper 0-1, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-1, Ramey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Rodrigues 2) Turnovers: 16 (Pogi 4, Cooper 3, Nix 3, Udoumoh 2,...
TULSA, OK
SFGate

LIPSCOMB 64, TENNESSEE TECH 63

Percentages: FG .419, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sebree 4-7, Harvey 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Perry 1-7, Slatten 0-1, Oliver 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beya, Oliver, Sebree). Turnovers: 9 (Oliver 2, Perry 2, Harvey, Ramsey, Sebree, Thompson, Wood). Steals: 4 (Perry 3, Slatten). Technical...
COOKEVILLE, TN
SFGate

LOUISVILLE 94, WESTERN KENTUCKY 83

Percentages: FG .471, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Hamilton 3-7, Frampton 3-9, Lander 2-4, Akot 1-4, McKnight 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sharp 3, Hamilton). Turnovers: 13 (Lander 3, Akot 2, McKnight 2, Rawls 2, Diagne, Frampton, Hamilton, Sharp). Steals: 1 (Sharp). Technical Fouls:...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SFGate

No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Avent 6-10, Compton 1-1, Gray 0-5, Lawson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Belton 1) Turnovers: 30 (Lawson 8, Avent 6, Bates 3, Gray 3, Team 3, Belton 2, Davis 2, Compton 1,...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

DENVER 85, COLORADO CHRISTIAN 74

Percentages: FG .462, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Gallant 3-4, Woodberry 1-3, Duft 1-4, St. Germain 1-4, Williams 0-1, Hecht 0-5, McDonald 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bento 3). Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Duft 2, Kon 2, Reichart 2, Egodotaye, Hecht, McDonald, Woodberry, Zeil).
DENVER, CO
SFGate

Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60

WISCONSIN (4-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Pospisilova 3-9, LaBarbera 2-7, Krahn 1-1, Leuzinger 1-1, Schramek 0-3, Wilke 0-4) Blocked Shots: 3 (Hilliard 1, Pospisilova 1, Williams 1) Turnovers: 14 (Schramek 4, Pospisilova 3, Williams 3, LaBarbera 2, Team...
MADISON, WI
SFGate

Northwestern 66, Ill.-Chicago 62

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Schenck 1-3, Young 1-3, Zabrecky 1-8, Filer 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Middleton 1) Turnovers: 16 (Dempsey-Toney 6, Young 5, Zabrecky 2, Filer 1, McCloud 1, Schenck 1) Steals: 8 (Middleton 2, Schenck...

