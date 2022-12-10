Traffic stop leads to the seizure of nearly $50,000 in cash in San Benito
A traffic stop in San Benito led to the discovery and seizure of nearly $50,000 in cash, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said in media release.
The seizure occurred Friday, as a Cameron County Sheriff’s K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on I-69, the media release said.
During the stop, the “deputy deployed his K9 partner Dyro, who alerted to the vehicle,” the media release read.
A search of the Ford Fusion led to the discovery of $49,400 in U.S. currency.
According to the media release, the driver denied any knowledge of the currency.
The money was seized, and the driver was released pending further investigation.
