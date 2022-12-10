Traffic stop leads to the seizure of nearly $50,000 in cash in San Benito

Cameron County Sheriff's Department canine officer, Dyro sits by nearly $50,000 in U.S. currency seized Friday near San Benito. (Courtesy photo: Cameron County Sheriff's Dept.

A traffic stop in San Benito led to the discovery and seizure of nearly $50,000 in cash, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department said in media release.

The seizure occurred Friday, as a Cameron County Sheriff’s K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on I-69, the media release said.

During the stop, the “deputy deployed his K9 partner Dyro, who alerted to the vehicle,” the media release read.

A search of the Ford Fusion led to the discovery of $49,400 in U.S. currency.

According to the media release, the driver denied any knowledge of the currency.

The money was seized, and the driver was released pending further investigation.