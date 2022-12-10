Read full article on original website
Home Free Family Christmas Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
Home Free Family Christmas is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents...
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
ourquadcities.com
‘Every time I pull up, my heart drops a little bit.’ Video shows theft of eagle figures
The eagles that once decorated her Rock Island home were stolen. That won’t dampen Jessica Harmon’s pride in her country, but it has changed the way she shows it to the world. The theft appears on surveillance video she’s sharing with the public. At 8:52 a.m. Friday,...
If Ballet Quad Cities Really Wants To Make ‘The Nutcracker’ Nuts, Here Are My Suggestions
It’s been a holiday tradition since dinosaurs roamed the earth, which made it really difficult because with their small arms, T-Rex were completely worthless to catch leaping Stegasaurus in those flashy dance routines. Countless generations have grown up attending performances, millions of girls have pirouetted through its choreography and cajillions of people have walked away from its pomp and grandeur with one thought burning in their mind…
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
KWQC
John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College holds its annual “Season of Light”
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program. “Season of Light” began on Dec 10 and will continue through Dec 16. traditions are connected to the sky above. “We like to bring science not just to our students here at...
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
Christmas Concerts Continue At Rock Island Schools
Holiday concerts are taking place at Rock Island schools over the coming week!. Dec. 12th—RIHS Winter Band Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 13th—RIHS Winter Choir Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 14th—Earl Hanson @ 9:00 AM (K-2nd grades) and @ 10:00 AM (3rd-6th...
Walk On Over To Geneseo Christmas Walk This Weekend
The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
Silvis pastor speaking out after scam hits congregation
SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis pastor is speaking out after someone tried to impersonate him to get gift cards from his congregation ahead of the holidays. First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Alex Turkmani says on Dec. 9. a member of his congregation received a text message using his name, asking "to text about something very private."
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
“Black Nativity” Presented at Playcrafters in Moline
Playcrafters Barn Theatre is excited to welcome back Creative Resources for the Langston Hughes musical, “Black Nativity.”. The musical retells the classic Nativity story with an all Black cast. Traditional Christmas carols are sung in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. It was one of the first plays written by an African American and performed Off-Broadway in 1961. The show has successfully toured Europe. It is performed in numerous cities throughout the United States annually. The musical includes scenes of reverence, joy, and jubilation.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Treat Yourself To Circa ’21’s Wonderful ‘White Christmas’
If you’re looking for a delightful holiday treat of a show this season, treat yourself to Circa ’21’s “White Christmas.”. The Rock Island dinner theater’s latest is a warm, inviting holiday classic with fantastic wardrobe, wonderful choreography, and a big hearted, fun cast of characters reminiscent of a Bing Crosby/Bob Hope vintage tale.
Shots And Giggles Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy Saturday Night
The Speakeasy is happy to welcome back the Nightcaps comedy troupe and their popular adult improv comedy show SHOTS ‘N’ GIGGLES at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3! “The audience at our performance in March was amazing! The energy in the room was unbelievable and the performers were feeding off that the entire night” said Brett Hitchcock director of audience development. “It was similar to when the show was performed by The Blacklist a number of years ago which, at the time, was the most popular adult improv comedy show in town.”
WQAD
Rock Island police searching for suspects in theft of bald eagle statue
The pair were recorded using a drill to steal a bald eagle statue off of a Rock Island porch. They were also seen with a blue Dodge Caravan with no front plate.
Davenport Public Library Welcomes Author Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr.
On Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30pm at | Eastern, Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr., a local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran will present “Hard Work: The Mind of an Author”. Dr. Burl will speak on the topics of being a writer and author, the differences between the two, and determining if hard work is a factor for success for either one. The presenter will provide take-aways for the participants during this interactive session. Meet and greet from 5:30-6p, event from 6-7p with question session to follow from 7-7:30p.
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
QuadCities.com
