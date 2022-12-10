The Speakeasy is happy to welcome back the Nightcaps comedy troupe and their popular adult improv comedy show SHOTS ‘N’ GIGGLES at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3! “The audience at our performance in March was amazing! The energy in the room was unbelievable and the performers were feeding off that the entire night” said Brett Hitchcock director of audience development. “It was similar to when the show was performed by The Blacklist a number of years ago which, at the time, was the most popular adult improv comedy show in town.”

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO