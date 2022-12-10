Read full article on original website
Related
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Puppies With 'Severe Genetic Anomalies' Rescued From Backyard Breeder
"Each of them will need a cart, or prosthetic to aid them in mobility," rescue owner Zach Skow told Newsweek.
Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident
A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,”...
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Eating One of the Most Poisonous Plants on Earth
A 5-year-old boy in New Delhi died after eating the seeds of the highly poisonous rosary pea plant. The child passed within 24 hours of ingesting the seeds. His 7-year-old brother also ate the seeds and was in critical condition. But he has since recovered and left the hospital. The...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
BBC
Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake
Wildlife rescue volunteers have spoken of their heartbreak after a much-loved goose died and another was badly hurt after getting stuck in a frozen lake. The geese, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday morning. Volunteers from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) worked to...
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine
A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy. The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
I suffered a stroke and went blind after getting splinter
It left him with a sliver of hope. A UK carpenter’s life nearly splintered apart when he suffered a stroke and nearly lost his sight after a splinter in his hand sparked a ferocious infection. “He deteriorated through the evening and was in intense pain,” the poor soul’s mother, Jackie Parkyn, 65, told SWNS of the disastrous incident, which occurred in August 2020 after her son Dave Parkyn, now 30, got a splinter in his hand while working with wood. The Cornwall-based carpenter first felt something was awry when he “came home from work with a massive headache and feeling really...
BBC
Nursery staff who wiped children's noses did not wash hands
Staff at a nursery did not wash their hands after wiping children's noses or before serving food, inspectors found. Clever Clowns Day Nursery in Wythenshawe, Manchester, was rated "inadequate" in all areas by Ofsted. Inspectors found poor quality teaching, hygiene issues, and a choking hazard that put children's safety at...
Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Horseback Riding Accident on Cruise Excursion: 'It's a Nightmare,' Says Mom
Stefan Keryan “ended up getting dragged by the horse for almost two miles,” according to the eight-year-old boy's mother What started off as a dream vacation turned into a parent's worst nightmare when an 8-year-old boy got seriously injured during a horseback riding accident in Belize. Now, his family says he's "fighting for his life." During a stop in Belize on their first-ever cruise, the Keryan family decided to go on an excursion to a monkey sanctuary, which included horseback riding, mom Heidi told ABC station KMGH-TV. While Stefan was on the horse,...
TODAY.com
Mom speaks out after daughter, 12, almost dies of flu
For days, Madi Allen, then 12, had a fever and a cough that continued to worsen. Mom Shelle Allen thought Madi was worn down from a busy winter and had a bad cold. Madi progressively became sicker and needed help showering and that’s Allen noticed Madi’s lips were blue as she struggled to breathe.
Complex
Three Boys Die After Frozen Lake Incident Near Birmingham
West Midlands Police have confirmed the death of three boys—aged 8, 10, and 11—who fell into a frozen lake at a park in Solihull. A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition at Birmingham Children’s Hospital after being rescued by emergency services, including an officer who attempted to punch through ice.
Comments / 0