BALTIMORE - Are you struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year?Well, if so, It appears you're not alone.Maryland ranks among the worst states in the country for holiday cheer.We're ranked 41st, according to a new analysis by CenturyLink.That's an improvement from 46th last year.The company looked at Google searches for Christmas-themed activities, as well as shopping trends, charitable giving, music streaming and tweets about the holidays.New Hampshire was ranked No. 1 for the most spirit. Washington, D.C. came in last place.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO