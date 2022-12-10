ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak

NEW YORK – Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils' 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K'Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. The Rangers are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
Colts' Irsay isn't ready to oust Snyder, wants discussion

IRVING, Texas – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday he isn't ready to oust Daniel Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and wants to discuss the possibility with other NFL owners. Irsay said two months ago there was merit to removing Snyder amid several scandals and investigations...
Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down...
