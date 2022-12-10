ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

16-Year-Old Intentionally Strikes 2 Teens With Car On Brentwood Roadway, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFHGC_0jeLXfhZ00
The area where the incident happened on Third Avenue in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 16-year-old intentionally hit two other teens with a vehicle on a Long Island roadway, according to police.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Brentwood.

The boy was driving a Honda Civic on Third Avenue when he observed the two boys he had a prior altercation with in the street, Suffolk County Police said.

The boy drove around the block and then came back and intentionally struck the two boys, who are also age 16, said police.

After striking the teens, the Honda struck a vehicle and then a telephone pole, according to police.

The two victims, the driver of the Honda and his passenger were all taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The 16-year-old driver, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and will be arraigned on a later date.

