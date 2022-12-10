Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Digital Trends
The best DC Animated Universe Christmas episodes
The holiday season is upon us, and a handful of comic book superhero TV shows do their fair share of giving fans some timeless Christmas-themed episodes. With how serialized superhero stories are in just about every medium they appear in, which is just about all of them, seasonal festivities are an inevitability, and the DC Animated Universe has some choice selections.
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Kit Harington reflects on his 'unexpected' bond with Emilia Clarke, and says she comes over all the time and plays with his kid
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the Jon Snow actor said he's developed lifelong friendships with his costars.
James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
Netflix cancels another highly-rated series after just one season
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself was hailed by viewers as an 'X-rated Harry Potter'
Kit Harington says that Jon Snow is 'not okay' after the events of 'Game of Thrones' as he seemingly teases sequel show
Kit Harington spoke about the mindset of Jon Snow at the end of the series at the Los Angeles "Game of Thrones" convention on Sunday.
Kit Harington says he knew he'd 'found the one' after he first met Rose Leslie in the makeup trailer for 'Game of Thrones'
During HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention panel, the actor gave a rare insight into how he fell in love with his costar when he was 23 years old.
Best films of 2022 in the UK: No 7 – RRR
An epic tale of two Indian revolutionaries told in all its plot-twisting, tiger-fighting, action-packed glory makes for a joyous, often ludicrous movie of air-punching brilliance
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Digital Trends
The 5 best dramas ever made
A great dramatic movie can come in any package. What defines a drama is not as clear-cut as the definition for something like comedy or horror. Great dramas do have a few elements that unite them, though. They have great, thoroughly drawn-out characters, and they often involve situations that are grounded in some form of reality.
Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Joker: Folie à Deux After Todd Phillips Drops First Look At Sequel
Fans have thoughts after Todd Phillips dropped the first look at Joker: Folie à Deux.
EW.com
Will Smith's sci-fi movies, ranked
Will Smith may have started his acting career as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but he became a bonafide movie star when he began starring in sci-fi blockbusters like Independence Day and the Men in Black franchise. He's the rare actor who can command the screen doing absolutely anything, whether he's flying military missions against alien spaceships, midwifing an adorable alien squid, or just chatting with his beloved German Shepherd. But which of his sci-fi movies were truly worthy of his talent? Here EW's list of Will Smith's sci-fi movies over the decades, ranked from worst to best.
Scarlett Johansson says she was 'groomed' for 'bombshell' roles
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about some of her early roles.
Delish
'George And Tammy' Star Jessica Chastain Just Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Dress
As someone known for projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and her new Showtime miniseries George and Tammy, Jessica Chastain has taken lots of career risks. But she's equally known for being adventurous on the red carpet. Most recently, in mid-November, the 45-year-old actress had everyone in awe when...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
‘Raised By Wolves’ & ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Among Other Titles Being Removed From HBO Max As Warner Bros Discovery Lines Up FAST Plans
Warner Bros Discovery is moving aggressively into the free streaming, or FAST, space, after removing a glut of titles from HBO Max. This comes as more shows are being removed from the streaming service including Raised By Wolves, Head of the Class and The Time Traveler’s Wife as well as reality shows FBoy Island, Legendary and Finding Magic Mike. Related Story Free, Ad-Supported Television Is Catching On FAST: Boosters Hail It As Second Coming Of Cable, But Just How Big Is Its Upside? Related Story Warner Bros. Discovery Now Sees Up To $3.5 Billion In Content Write-Downs, $1 Billion More Than Previously Anticipated Related Story 'The Sex...
