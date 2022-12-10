ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Grant Wahl's Brother Believes Sports Journalist's Shocking Death Wasn't An Accident: 'I Believe He Was Killed'

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrgRq_0jeLXJTh00
@grant_wah/Instagram

Renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly while attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Friday, December 9, leaving the world perplexed at what caused the seemingly "healthy" writer's sudden passing.

Although no evidence of foul play has been officially released to the public, Grant's brother believes his death was a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uHgY_0jeLXJTh00
@grant_wah/Instagram

Eric Wahl , who is a gay man, claimed his brother may have been murdered after he was briefly detained in Qatar while wearing a rainbow flag pride shirt.

"I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup," he said in an emotional statement that has since been deleted from Instagram. "I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpWXG_0jeLXJTh00
@grant_wah/Instagram

Another journalist who had been sitting next to Grant, Rafael Cores , didn't comment on the potential nature of his passing, but he did reveal the Sports Illustrated writer was in good spirits only minutes before his collapse.

"He was working on his story on his laptop, it was about 4 minutes before the end of the extra time," Cores explained. "He was laughing at a joke we saw on Twitter only minutes earlier. I can't believe it. My deepest condolences to Grant Wahl's family."

The U.S. Soccer Federation released a statement mourning Grant's tragic death shortly after the somber news hit headlines.

"The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalists of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any other sport," the statement read. "We thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aNJW_0jeLXJTh00
@grant_wah/Instagram

Only one day before attending the World Cup game in Qatar, Grant mentioned feeling unwell and suffering chest pains in an episode of his podcast, Futbol with Grant Wahl , taped on Thursday, December 8.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," he shared at the time. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort."

Grant noted that after testing negative for COVID-19, he sought medical attention at a clinic, where he was told he likely was suffering bronchitis. He was immediately prescribed antibiotics and cough syrup to counteract the symptoms.

It is unclear if this illness was related to his passing.

Comments / 41

old guy Ben
3d ago

Don’t know either way but you don’t push your sexuality in a country that doesn’t give any recognization or protection for what they consider deviant behavior.

Reply(5)
15
Related
TheDailyBeast

Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl’s Body and Belongings Returned to the U.S.

The body and possessions of Grant Wahl, the well-reputed soccer journalist who died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar, was returned on Monday, according to the State Department. Accompanied by a consular official from the U.S. Embassy in Doha, the 49-year-old’s remains arrived in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York around 8:30 a.m. ET. Wahl, who had written about feeling ill just days prior, shocked soccer fans around the world when he suddenly collapsed while live-tweeting a match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday. Nearby witnesses recalled a mad dash to save the journalist’s life,...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
RadarOnline

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Autopsy Complete, Cause Of Death Confirmed As Gunshot Wound To Head

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' autopsy is complete, and his body is ready to be released to his wife, Allison Holker, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The 40-year-old's official cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The manner is labeled "suicide." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was found dead at the Oak Tree Inn by the hotel's maid after missing his check-out time. She entered his room and discovered the star in the bathroom. The manager revealed to us that several guests were staying at the hotel when tWitch took his own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

154K+
Followers
4K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy