Ronnie J. Ramsey
Ronnie “Ron” Jay Ramsey was born January 27, 1947, to Twila Mae Templin and Kenneth Lee (Pace Davis) Ramsey in Fairbury, Nebraska. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1965. (He would joke that they let him graduate even though they kicked him out of kindergarten, due to the Hebron tornado in May 1953.) He graduated from Fairbury Jr. College in 1967, with a degree in Business. Ron attended UNL and was 3 hours short of graduating with a BA in Business. He married Sharon Marie Vyhnalek April 14, 1973, in Fairbury. Their children are Melissa and Darcy.
Former Fairbury teacher, coach to be honored with first Pillar of FPS award
FAIRBURY, NE — The Fairbury Jeffs are preparing to honor a longtime teacher and coach with an award that’s the first of its kind. Don Mahlman will receive the inaugural Pillar of Fairbury Public Schools Award Friday during the Jeffs' basketball games against Crete. Jed Martin, now a teacher in Fairbury, was once coached and taught by Mahlman. He says the idea of the award came around while trying to figure out a way to honor the former educator.
Omaha superintendent announces resignation
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Tuesday, Omaha Public Schools sent out a statement saying their superintendent was leaving after this school year. The OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan, Ed.D., announced she will be stepping away from her position at with the school in June 2023. Logan sent out an email to the...
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
Nebraska reduces season ticket prices to celebrate 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium
Nebraska will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023 with numerous plans to commemorate the historic milestone. The first of those will be a one-year reduction in football season ticket prices for the 2023 season. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced on Tuesday that 2023 season...
Beatrice alum Hatcliff earns GPAC Player of the Week for Doane
CRETE, NE — Mak Hatcliff of the Doane Women's Basketball team has been named this week's GPAC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her performance in three games last week as the Tigers went 3-0. Hatcliff averaged 20.3 points per game, shooting 61.3-percent from the floor, while only averaging 22 minutes of playing time per game. She had a season-high 36 points against Viterbo as she recorded her second double-double of the season, pulling in 13 rebounds. Hatcliff added 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.7 steals per game on the week.
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
Rescue transports lone occupant after rollover
SYRACUSE - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle, roll-over crash near Syracuse at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday. A vehicle left the eastbound lane of Highway 2 and struck an embankment at the bottom of the ditch. The vehicle appears to have been on its wheels at...
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Intent to distribute meth lands woman in prison for 15 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A meth-related charge is sending a woman to prison for 15 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 40-year-old Markisha Hill was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 9. Hill was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 180 months in prison with a ten-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Beatrice School Board recognizes retiring board members
BEATRICE -Two members of the Beatrice District 15 School Board were recognized Monday night as they attended their final regular monthly meeting as elected representatives. Jon Zimmerman has served for 14 years on the board, while Erin Chadwick has served four years. "Many people think when you're elected as a...
Stolen vehicle used in attempted ATM theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reportedly stolen vehicle was used to try and steal an ATM from a Lincoln bank. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank, 2703 Folkways Blvd., at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm of a reported ATM tamper. Officers said they found...
Early Tuesday house fire, sends units to home east of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Rural Fire was dispatched to a house fire along East Lilac Road early Tuesday. Firefighters were sent at 3:45 a.m., on a report that the rear of a house was on fire, near the Rockford Lake area about seven miles east of Beatrice. Two rural department...
Beatrice Water Department continuing inventory of lead or copper water lines
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Water Department is making good progress on an inventory of lead and copper pipes in the city……a federal mandate triggered by the water crisis that occurred in Flint, Michigan. Beatrice Water Superintendent Steve Kelley says the local service line inventory on homes and...
