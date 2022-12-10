Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Search for Steve Keel: New groups commit to searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
Nearly four months after Steve Keel disappeared while hunting in Alaska, new groups are hoping to breathe new life into the search for the Dover man.
WJBF.com
Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness
(WGHP) — Oysters sold in multiple states and at least one grocery store chain are being recalled after dozens reported feeling ill after eating them. Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services ordered a recall for oysters harvested in the area of southeastern Galveston Bay. This includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from November 17 through December 7.
WSMV
Friend speaks out about last time he saw missing hunter on Alaska trip
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It has been months since Steve Keel disappeared after going on a hunting trip in Alaska. For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing from Keel’s friend who went on that trip with him. “We went together, and we should have come home together,” Bryan Collins...
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
wvlt.tv
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee was that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tennessee Sunday evening was identified as Laura Anderson. The...
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
WBBJ
FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
I-TEAM: Fencing contractor accused of scamming locals accused of similar actions in Tennessee
DAYTON — A Miami Valley fencing contractor who is accused of leaving customers high-and-dry after placing deposits was also accused of similar actions in Tennessee years before, according to new documents uncovered by the News Center 7 I-Team. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting...
WJBF.com
Tainted formula leads to Michigan baby’s early cancer diagnosis
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. Fifteen-month-old Mariah Pearl is Jared and Mary Ritsema’s rainbow baby. After a miscarriage, the couple had given up on the idea of having a child together. Then they found out Mariah was on the way.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
