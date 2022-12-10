ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJBF.com

Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness

(WGHP) — Oysters sold in multiple states and at least one grocery store chain are being recalled after dozens reported feeling ill after eating them. Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services ordered a recall for oysters harvested in the area of southeastern Galveston Bay. This includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from November 17 through December 7.
TEXAS STATE
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

FBI: New type of sextortion emerging in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years there’s been an increase on sextortion cases among youth. But Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are seeing a new type of financial sextortion coming across social platforms called deepfake images. The FBI Memphis office is seeing emerging financial type of sextortion. Instead...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJBF.com

Tainted formula leads to Michigan baby’s early cancer diagnosis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. Fifteen-month-old Mariah Pearl is Jared and Mary Ritsema’s rainbow baby. After a miscarriage, the couple had given up on the idea of having a child together. Then they found out Mariah was on the way.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy