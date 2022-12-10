ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hagen set to join Brohm’s Staff after Citrus Bowl

It has been announced that another member of Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue will be following him to join his staff at the University of Louisville. This time it is co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. Hagen is set to join the Louisville staff following Purdue’s Citrus Bowl game, along with Brian Brohm who will serve as the Boilermakers’ interim Head Coach for their matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Louisville vs. Western Kentucky prediction: Cardinals will stay lost Wednesday

It’s hard to imagine a worse stretch for the Louisville men’s basketball team, which has lost its first nine games of the season on the heels of its worst campaign in 21 years. It could get even more dire on Wednesday in a dangerous spot against visiting Western Kentucky.  In just about any other season, this matchup would profile as a blowout in the Cardinals’ favor. This team, though, isn’t up for the challenge. It opened the season with three straight losses against non-major schools before losing its next six games by an average of 25.2 points per game, with none...
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 1. —NET Rankings Update: No. 360. —The U of L football team has arrived safely in Boston for its Fenway Bowl game on Saturday. The mingling with the Cincinnati team should be interesting. —Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed, who was widely rumored to be transferring...
Finally! Louisville gets its first victory of the season

After nine games, University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne picked up the first victory of his career on Wednesday night. The Cardinals started the season 0-9 but led for almost 30 minutes, opened a lead by as many as 20 points, and then downed Western Kentucky 94-83 before 12,417 fans at the KFC Yum Center. U of L had been one of two Power Five teams - along with California - that was winless on the season.
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
Louisville women roll over Bellarmine 73-43 in Freedom Hall

The University of Louisville women's basketball team was successful once again in a very familiar building. Back in Freedom Hall for the first time since 2010, the Cardinals rolled over Bellarmine 73-43 on Wednesday night. It was a home game for Bellarmine, which now plays its home games in the arena that used to be home to the U of L men's and women's teams.
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville

Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week. Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else. Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row. 1. Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers...
UofL Health doctors to travel with football team for bowl game in Boston

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football players, coaches and fans aren't the only ones who are bowl bound to Boston. Four UofL Health doctors are also going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with the team. Two doctors left with the student athletes Tuesday, while the other two will join the team on Friday.
Louisville strangleholds Kentucky, winning sixth straight

After a two game losing skid for the Cardinals, Louisville extends their winning streak to two with their convincing win over Kentucky yesterday afternoon. Head Coach Jeff Walz led his team into the hostile environment of Lexington, KY and came out victorious with a final score of 86-72. Louisville was...
