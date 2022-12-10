Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
fox56news.com
Dec. 13: Taxing cash apps, shipping deadlines, and whales
Dec. 13: Taxing cash apps, shipping deadlines, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 13, 2022. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on …. Earl Poynter...
fox56news.com
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
fox56news.com
Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on …. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. How has Kentucky improved school...
fox56news.com
Tragedy to tradition: Kentucky mother honoring fallen troopers during the holidays
Brenda Tiffany lost her son, Kentucky State Police Trooper Joseph 'Cameron' Ponder, seven years ago in the line of duty. Each year, during the holidays, her goal is to ensure her son and his fellow fallen officers are never forgotten. Tragedy to tradition: Kentucky mother honoring fallen …. Brenda Tiffany...
fox56news.com
Kentucky couple weds at White House as Biden signs marriage equality act
As President Biden was signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, two Kentuckians were signing their marriage license just feet away. Kentucky couple weds at White House as Biden signs …. As President Biden was signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, two Kentuckians were signing their marriage...
fox56news.com
Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages
Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward. Here are five things to know before...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced to life in prison
A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in federal court. Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced …. A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather forecast: Wet Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — You’ll need a raincoat or umbrella Wednesday as rounds of rain will be working across the state. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to mid-50s today. Some of us won’t reach our high for the day until late evening. Rain remains likely tonight before tapering off early Thursday morning.
fox56news.com
Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found
ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Comments / 0