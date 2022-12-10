ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Dec. 13: Taxing cash apps, shipping deadlines, and whales

Dec. 13: Taxing cash apps, shipping deadlines, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 13, 2022. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on …. Earl Poynter...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds

Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 14, 2022. Celebrating 53 years: Earl Poynter looks back on …. Earl Poynter was the vice president of Davis H. Elliot Company and he was part of the team for 53 years. How has Kentucky improved school...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky couple weds at White House as Biden signs marriage equality act

As President Biden was signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, two Kentuckians were signing their marriage license just feet away. Kentucky couple weds at White House as Biden signs …. As President Biden was signing the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, two Kentuckians were signing their marriage...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages

Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Dec. 14: Dog flu, White Lotus, Tipping it forward. Here are five things to know before...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced to life in prison

A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in federal court. Kentucky man accused of shooting officer sentenced …. A Boyd County man accused of shooting a Flatwoods police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday in...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather forecast: Wet Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — You’ll need a raincoat or umbrella Wednesday as rounds of rain will be working across the state. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to mid-50s today. Some of us won’t reach our high for the day until late evening. Rain remains likely tonight before tapering off early Thursday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Boyd County man sentenced after over 40 grams of fentanyl-heroin mix found

ASHLAND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday after a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 38-year-old Thomas Bentley, of Ashland, was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy