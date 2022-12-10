Read full article on original website
The Milky Way Is Mysteriously Rippling – Scientists Might Finally Know Why
Using data from the Gaia satellite telescope, a team headed by Lund University researchers in Sweden discovered that large parts of the Milky Way’s outer disk vibrate. The ripples are caused by a dwarf galaxy that passed by our galaxy hundreds of millions of years ago and is now visible in the constellation Sagittarius.
Landmark Study: Dinosaurs Were in Their Prime When Asteroid Hit Earth
Landmark study reveals that dinosaurs dominated the world right up until a deadly asteroid hit Earth, leading to their mass extinction, around 66 million years ago. The findings, which were published in the journal Science Advances on December 7, provide the strongest evidence yet that dinosaurs were struck down in their prime. At the time the Chicxulub asteroid hit, dinosaurs were not in decline.
Scientists Discover an Unexpected Danger Lurking in Ancient Mayan Cities
Mercury exposure may have been a health risk for the ancient Maya. Mesoamerica’s ancient Maya cities never cease to amaze visitors. However, an unexpected danger lurks under the soil’s surface: mercury pollution. Researchers have found in a review article published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science that this pollution is not modern: it is the result of the Maya’s widespread usage of mercury and mercury-containing products between 250 and 1100 CE. There are areas where the pollution is so severe that it might pose a health risk to unsuspecting archaeologists today.
Secrets of an Earlier Universe Revealed by Red-Supergiant Supernova
Detailed telescope images help scientists learn more about the Universe two billion years after the Big Bang. An international research team has measured the size of a star dating back 2 billion years after the Big Bang, or more than 11 billion years ago. Detailed images show the exploding star cooling and could help scientists learn more about the stars and galaxies that existed in the early Universe.
Groundbreaking Findings: New Analysis Unveils True Nature of Ancient Asteroid
Direct samples from near-Earth asteroid Ryugu provide scientists a glimpse into the raw materials of solid matter in the outer regions of the early solar system. Since as far back as Ancient Greece, humans have been fascinated by the solar system. However, Japanese researchers have now collected asteroid data that provides insights into the development of the solar system that earlier scientists such as Ptolemy, Galileo, and Copernicus could only have dreamed of.
One Million Times Faster Than Current Technology: New Optical Computing Approach Offers Ultrafast Processing
Processing devices based on polarized light run one million times faster than current technology. Logic gates are the basic building blocks of computer processors. Conventional logic gates are electronic, working by shuffling around electrons. However, researchers have been developing light-based optical logic gates to meet the data processing and transfer demands of next-generation computing. Aalto University scientists developed new optical chirality logic gates that operate about a million times faster than existing technologies, offering ultrafast processing speeds.
Why Are Some Planets Surrounded by Rings?
Planets are surrounded by rings because they are made up of particles that orbit the planet. These particles can be made up of a variety of materials, such as rock, ice, and dust. The rings are formed when objects in the planet’s surrounding space, such as comets, asteroids, or moons, break up and their debris is pulled into the planet’s gravitational field. The particles then begin to orbit the planet and form a ring. The size and shape of the rings can vary depending on the size and composition of the particles, as well as the planet’s gravitational pull. Some planets, such as Saturn, are known for their large and distinctive ring systems, while others, such as Mars, have much smaller and less noticeable rings.
Wild Research Project Reveals How Future Cities on Asteroids Could Work
University of Rochester scientists show how asteroids could be future viable space habitats using physics and engineering principles. During this past year, Jeff Bezos launched himself into space, while Elon Musk funded a space flight for a non-astronaut crew. Space collaborations between government and private entities, including Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’s Blue Origin, are becoming more common. However, with the recent emergence of the so-called “New Space” movement, aerospace companies are working to develop low-cost access to space for everyone, not only billionaires.
New Technology Exposes the Evolutionary Weak Spots of the Human Genome
Mutations can be good and bad. They sometimes enhance an organism’s survivability and adaptability. Sometimes they are so damaging that an organism is incapable of surviving or reproducing. Adam Siepel’s team at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) has developed a computer program that tracks the history of harmful mutations in the human genome throughout evolution.
NASA’s Lunar Flashlight Has Launched – Follow the Mission to the Moon in Real Time
NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System web-based visualization tool lets you “see” the SmallSat as it journeys to the Moon and seeks out water ice in the darkest craters there. After launching Sunday, December 11, at 2:38 a.m. EST (Saturday, December 10, at 11:38 p.m. PST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, NASA’s Lunar Flashlight has communicated with mission controllers and confirmed it is healthy. About 53 minutes after launch, the small satellite, or SmallSat, was released from its dispenser to begin a four-month journey to the Moon to seek out surface water ice in permanently shadowed craters at the lunar South Pole.
NASA’s Planetary Defense Mission NEO Surveyor Successfully Passes Key Milestone
NASA officials have confirmed NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope (NEO Surveyor) – the next flight mission out of the agency’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) – after completing a rigorous technical and programmatic review, known as Key Decision Point C (KDP-C). This establishes NASA’s commitment to the mission’s technical, cost, and schedule baseline.
Intense Explosions at Mount Semeru – One Year After Unleashing Deadly Eruption
Intense explosions at the summit sent avalanches of ash and mud racing down the southeastern flank of the Indonesian volcano. In early December 2022, the tallest and most active volcano on Java erupted again, just one year after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru unleashed a destructive, deadly eruption. Late on December 3, a series of explosions from the summit crater expelled gas and ash that, according to the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, rose as high as 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) at times. Intense activity continued throughout the night into the next day.
Samples From Asteroid Ryugu Shed New Light on Solar System History
Although it has been nearly two years since Japanese mission Hayabusa2 returned to Earth, samples from asteroid Ryugu are still revealing valuable information about the history of the early solar system. A new study reveals the isotopic composition of zinc and copper of asteroid Ryugu. According to the isotopic signatures, Ryugu’s composition is close to Ivuna-like carbonaceous chondrites, and Ryugu-like material from the outer solar system accounts for ~5-6% of Earth’s mass.
Viking Knots Linked With Quantum Vortices – A Vortex Structure That Is Impervious to Decay
A Peculiar Protected Structure Links Viking Knots With Quantum Vortices. A vortex structure that is impervious to decay has been identified through mathematical analysis. In a new study, scientists at Aalto University in Finland have demonstrated how three vortices can be linked in a way that prevents them from being dismantled. Curiously, the structure of the links resembles a pattern used by Vikings and other ancient cultures. However, this study focused on vortices in a special form of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate. The findings have implications for quantum computing, particle physics, and other fields.
Hubble Spots a Gigantic Cosmic Smokescreen
This image from the Hubble Space Telescope features a portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 that appears as a roiling wall of smoke studded with stars. Located approximately 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius, NGC 6530 is a collection of several thousand stars. The cluster is set within the larger Lagoon Nebula, a gigantic interstellar cloud of gas and dust. It is the nebula that gives this image its distinctly smokey appearance; clouds of interstellar gas and dust stretch from one side of this image to the other.
Climate Change Now Even Affects Our View of the Cosmos
New research reveals how global warming affects astronomy. The clarity of the atmosphere above the site from where the observations are taken has a delicate relationship with the quality of the ground-based astronomical observations. Therefore, locations for telescopes are chosen with great care. They are often high above sea level, so there is less atmosphere between them and their targets. Since clouds and even water vapor make it difficult to see the night sky clearly, many telescopes are also constructed in the desert.
Coronavirus Cure Breakthrough – Scientists Have Found a Potential Basis
They discovered that the organic compound can bind to many SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Researchers have discovered that salen can effectively bind a number of proteins of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. CoV-2’s Scientists utilized molecular docking to reveal that salen binds to the non-structural protein nsp14, which prevents the virus from being destroyed. The discovery may aid in the development of novel drugs and coronavirus infection treatments. The study’s findings were recently published in the journal Polycyclic Aromatic Compounds.
Splashdown! NASA’s Orion Successfully Returns to Earth After Historic Moon Mission
Sunday at 9:40 a.m. PST, NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, bringing a record-breaking mission to a close. Artemis I kicked off on November 16, with the launch of Orion atop the powerful new Space Launch System moon rocket. In a mission that lasted 25.5 days, Orion traveled 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, setting a new distance record of 268,563 miles from Earth for a spacecraft designed to carry a human crew. The total distance traveled by the Orion capsule exceeded 1.4 million miles.
Upgrading Your Computer to Quantum
Computers that can use quantum mechanics’ “spooky” properties to solve problems quicker than existing technology may seem appealing, but they must first overcome a major obstacle. Scientists from Japan may have discovered the solution by demonstrating how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added as a flat, crystalline layer to a nitride-semiconductor substrate. This technique could make it simple to manufacture quantum qubits that can be used with conventional computer devices.
New Theory Suggests That the Origin of Life on Earth-Like Planets Is Likely
According to a recent paper by a math professor at the University of Arkansas, the existence of life on Earth provides proof that abiogenesis is relatively easy on planets similar to Earth, refuting the “Carter argument” conclusion. Does the presence of life on Earth provide any insight into...
