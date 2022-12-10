Read full article on original website
Top 25 roundup: No. 16 UCLA pounds No. 20 Maryland
No. 16 UCLA combined a solid offensive effort, committing four turnovers and shooting percent from the floor, with a stifling
Lake Charles American Press
King court: Dumars name to grace floor at Legacy Center
The greatest basketball player in McNeese State history will be forever linked to the program. Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who starred for the Cowboys from 1981-85, will have the Legacy Center court named for him by the university. The ceremony will take place between games Jan. 5 when the...
Mike Leach Ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame Due to NFF Rule
The late Mississippi State coach may need a rule change to take his place among the game's legends.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
How a strong start is helping Nevada center Isabelle Nelson build confidence
With less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter Nevada was in need of a big defensive stop during a Heart of Iowa Conference girls basketball match-up with South Hamilton Tuesday at the Nevada High School Field House. The Cubs had come back from five down to take a one-point lead, but...
Lake Charles American Press
Three Point Shot: Scouting what, who to watch this week
In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Roddrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school basketball. What is the most interesting game on today’s schedule?. WA: Lacassine at LaGrange, boys. The Gators are off to a 5-4 start with three single-digit defeats. They’ll...
Lake Charles American Press
Warren Arceneaux column: ‘Tis season for hardcore hardcourts
With the annual Superdome Prep Classic in the books, all eyes turn to the hardwood with holiday high school hoops tournament season is in full swing. Some of the constant themes in Southwest Louisiana have been in place to start the season – such as usual suspects St. Louis and Fairview being among the top teams on the girls side, while Iowa again looks like the top boys team. Additionally, a few up-and-coming programs are off to promising starts. There’s plenty of interesting topics to follow as we approach the district play portion of the schedule.
