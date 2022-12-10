With the annual Superdome Prep Classic in the books, all eyes turn to the hardwood with holiday high school hoops tournament season is in full swing. Some of the constant themes in Southwest Louisiana have been in place to start the season – such as usual suspects St. Louis and Fairview being among the top teams on the girls side, while Iowa again looks like the top boys team. Additionally, a few up-and-coming programs are off to promising starts. There’s plenty of interesting topics to follow as we approach the district play portion of the schedule.

