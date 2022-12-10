ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake Charles American Press

King court: Dumars name to grace floor at Legacy Center

The greatest basketball player in McNeese State history will be forever linked to the program. Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who starred for the Cowboys from 1981-85, will have the Legacy Center court named for him by the university. The ceremony will take place between games Jan. 5 when the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three Point Shot: Scouting what, who to watch this week

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Roddrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the week in high school basketball. What is the most interesting game on today’s schedule?. WA: Lacassine at LaGrange, boys. The Gators are off to a 5-4 start with three single-digit defeats. They’ll...
IOWA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Warren Arceneaux column: ‘Tis season for hardcore hardcourts

With the annual Superdome Prep Classic in the books, all eyes turn to the hardwood with holiday high school hoops tournament season is in full swing. Some of the constant themes in Southwest Louisiana have been in place to start the season – such as usual suspects St. Louis and Fairview being among the top teams on the girls side, while Iowa again looks like the top boys team. Additionally, a few up-and-coming programs are off to promising starts. There’s plenty of interesting topics to follow as we approach the district play portion of the schedule.
LOUISIANA STATE

