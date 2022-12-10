Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Mt. Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore, Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star Emma Blair injured, Latrobe coach’s final season takes new direction
As he sat in a hotel room in Fairfax County, Va., last Saturday morning, Mark Burkhardt had his team’s next move on his mind. The Latrobe girls basketball coach was ready to patch together a reconfigured lineup and introduce a tweaked playbook, all while doing so with a stiff upper lip.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Waynesburg stars win Ironman titles
Waynesburg seniors Mac Church and Rocco Welsh captured titles at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman on Saturday. Church won the 144-pound weight class by defeating Western Reserve Academy’s Sam Cartella, 2-1, in overtime. Church was 5-0. Welsh posted a 13-4 decision in the 175-pound finals against St. Edward’s Jarrel Miller....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Class 2A Burrell values longstanding wrestling rivalry with 3A Kiski Area
The Burrell wrestling team last beat neighboring rival Kiski Area in 2011. The Bucs hope this year’s clash — the teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiski Area High School — can be the end of the decade-long winning streak by the Cavaliers. “This is always...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini climbs WPIAL scoring list with 48 points in win over Leechburg
Vinnie Cugini took some giant leaps among the WPIAL’s all-time scoring leaders Tuesday night. The Aquinas Academy senior went from 20th to 14th on the all-time list with 48 points. But it was a freshman that keyed a strong fourth quarter, allowing the Crusaders to improve to 5-0 with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe standout Emma Blair out for season with knee injury
Latrobe was dealt a devastating blow to its season Tuesday with the news that senior girls basketball standout Emma Blair will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Blair, a 6-foot-1 center, was injured Friday in the first game of the She Got Game Classic in Virginia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship
Yes Virginia, defense does win championships. And if anyone says otherwise, just roll the tape of Belle Vernon’s PIAA 3A championship win over Neumann-Goretti. The Saints feature a number of Division I recruits. It didn’t matter. The Saints won eight straight games entering the championship matchup. It didn’t...
977rocks.com
Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game
Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 12, 2022: South Fayette girls win WPIAL title game rematch
Lainey Yater netted 14 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-35 victory over Chartiers Valley on Monday night in a nonsection rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 5A championship game. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber scored 13 each for South Fayette (4-0). Lilah Turnbull scored 11 and Ella...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland boys change approach, lean on defense to defeat Yough
High-scoring let its defense take the wheel in its latest boys basketball victory. The Scotties, who came into Yough Tuesday night averaging 77.7 points, did their best to slow the host Cougars, keeping what was expected to be a fast-paced matchup in the halfcourt with a 2-3 zone. The result...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undefeated Norwin girls shut down undermanned Latrobe
Norwin played lockdown defense on another opponent, only that opponent looked quite different than the one the Knights expected to see Monday night. Norwin ran away with a 59-21 nonsection girls basketball victory at Latrobe, but the host Wildcats were missing their centerpiece: 6-foot-1 standout Emma Blair. The Knights (5-0)...
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Young roster, new coach to challenge Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team
After a season in which it advanced to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title game, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s basketball team is hoping to make another run at the top this winter. With a new coach, Darien Lantz, and a young roster, the task won’t be easy. The 2021-22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls volleyball players go from young fans to state champions
At a gathering at Freeport Middle School shortly after the Yellowjackets girls volleyball team captured the 2017 PIAA Class 2A championship, then-sixth graders Josie Russo and Grace Beach posed for photos holding the title trophy. Five years later, the duo, now juniors on the Freeport team, again took photos together...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
wtae.com
Belle Vernon school district investigating racist TikTok video
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — The Belle Vernon Area School District is investigating a TikTok video that appears to show students from Belle Vernon's the football team taking part in a viral video trend that involves a song that uses a racial slur, according to the district superintendent. The football...
Pitt Football Mourns Loss of Mississippi State HC Mike Leach
The Pitt Panthers joined in college football's mourning of Mike Leach.
Ice storm warning issued for areas north, east of Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania for Wednesday night and Thursday. The alerts are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ice up to a half-inch is expected to accumulate...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville cooking instructor publishes cookbook
Patty Irrgang of Murrysville has worked as an independent fashion designer and as a space manager in the University of Pittsburgh’s academic provost office. She also has spent nearly a half-century providing the food while tailgating at Pitt football games. During that time, she built up quite a recipe repertoire.
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
