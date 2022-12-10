ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side. Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. . Officers responded to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 3 hurt in Detroit shooting, stabbing

Detroit police are investigating separate shooting and stabbing incidents Tuesday night that left one person dead and three others injured. Officers were called to Rutherford near Curtis on the city's west side around 7:08 p.m. on a report of gunfire, Detroit police Sgt. Jordan Hall said. They found three people...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody. Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating critical shooting

FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
FLINT, MI

