Faurecia employee shot dead by coworker at auto supplier plant in Highland Park: police
One Faurecia employee is in police custody after they allegedly shot and killed a coworker over a dispute that spilled out into the parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
One dead in triple shooting near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was killed and two others were non-fatally shot in a violent incident that happened on Detroit's west side. Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. . Officers responded to...
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
Tips wanted in case of man shot, run over after getting out of car on Detroit's west side
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Wednesday announced a $2,500 cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Melvin McMillion on October 13, 2022.
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
Argument leads to gunfire on Detroit's northwest side, police asking for tips to ID suspects
The search is on for a group of suspects involved in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Detroit’s northwest side Monday night. The suspects were seen fleeing in a Chevy Malibu.
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
Detroit News
MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in girlfriend's murder shoots self in head as Detroit police moved in for arrest
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The boyfriend of a murdered woman is the person of interest in the crime, he then shot himself before police arrested him in Detroit. "I just have so many questions, I just want to ask so many questions on why you killed my mother," said Wydale Gilchrist. "Because she was our queen, we loved her."
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
West Toledo McDonald's robbed at gunpoint Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen robbed a west Toledo McDonald's at gunpoint on Monday morning. Toledo Police responded to an armed robbery call around 7:15 a.m. at the McDonald's located on West Alexis Road near Lewis Avenue. An employee reported a person with a gun took the cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
fox2detroit.com
Off-duty Detroit Police Officer gets into shootout with driver, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are not saying much after an off-duty officer apparently got into a shootout with another driver Monday morning on the city's west side. Spokespersons from Detroit Police would only confirm that an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting at Tireman and I-96. The officer was not identified but a woman claiming to be her both said her daughter's life was in jeopardy.
Police searching for thieves who stole an ATM out of a Baymont Inn on 8 Mile
According to police, the group of thieves stole an ATM right from the hotel's lobby. Police say they used chains and a white Jeep to do so.
WNEM
Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
