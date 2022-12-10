ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budda Baker Defends Kyler Murray on The Rich Eisen Show

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has often found himself in headlines for various reasons.

At times, he's made alien-like plays on the football field and has flashed why he was awarded with a hefty contract extension this past offseason.

Other times, cameras have caught him in clear "disagreements" with teammates and coaches.

This season hasn't gone to plan for the 4-8 Cardinals, and like any losing team, Arizona's quarterback has been front and center of discussions.

Even when the Cardinals were on their bye last week, Murray still found himself in headlines after former teammates Patrick Peterson offered some choice words for the gunslinger.

Arizona safety Budda Baker recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and gave support for his quarterback:

"P2 [Patrick Peterson], he's not with us anymore, and he's been with the Vikings for two years now. So he doesn't really have much to say about the Cardinals because he hasn't been in the locker room," Baker said.

"For me, I can just say that K1 [Kyler Murray] has grown so much. He's a great player of course … On the field he demands excellence. If he messes up, he wants to run it back. If a player messes up, he wants to run it back as well. Just a true professional that of course is angry about us not winning games as well and is a true winner. So [Murray] is a guy who just comes into work each and every day and wants to be great and have his teammates trust him, and we trust him."

From the study clause in his new contract to Call of Duty jokes/memes, Murray often finds himself as the target of jokes.

Yet so do the Cardinals, as last year's 7-0 start and postseason appearance only heightened expectations in the desert.

With just five weeks left, Arizona's chances of making the playoffs are slim.

Baker added the team is just taking things one week at a time.

"Of course we always talk about one week at a time. Like you said we're 4-8 right now. We understand we've got to take it one week at a time but if we can get these four wins who knows what can happen," he said. "Our mentality, our one goal is taking it one week at a time ... We're 4-8, let's try to win out and see where that takes us."

Baker wasn't the only teammate to come to Murray's defense.

OL Lecitus Smith recently hopped on the Cardinals Corner podcast and defended Murray as well.

