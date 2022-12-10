ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

Teen arrested after crashing into a home in Coeymans

 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Sheriff reports the arrest of Sean P. Campbell Jr., 19 on December 10. Campbell Jr. was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a residence.

Residents evacuated in State Street fire

On December 10 around 8 a.m., deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a personal injury car accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park in Coeymans. Officers report a car with extensive damage had hit a residence, causing injuries to the two passengers in the car. Officers report Campbell Jr. was found near the scene and showed many signs of intoxication. Officers explain Campbell Jr. was arrested after he failed several sobriety tests and later on found out he had been driving with a .22% BAC. Deputies report Campbell was also driving with a revoked license due to a previous charge. The other passenger was taken to Albany Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Charges

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving with intoxicated
  • First degree aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Second degree aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Fourth degree criminal mischief
  • Reckless driving
  • Imprudent speed

According to officers, Campbell Jr. was released on appearance tickets and is due back in Coeymans Town Court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.

