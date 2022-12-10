ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary

By Jacqueline White
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eto6Q_0jeLVAtG00

TERRE HAUTE- An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive.

Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Alls had been sentenced by a federal court in Ohio to an aggregate 22-year sentence for Hobbs Act offenses and for brandishing, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the Tribune-Star reported.

He had been in custody since April 2021 at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no point was there any public danger.

USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and houses 1,244 male offenders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 9

You can ask me Maybe i tell you
3d ago

and who are you to say that about anyone your not God you have no right to say that. not everyone comes from a good home and turn to crime I. sure you done something in your pass and did not get caught . ans just so you know your facts indiana receives all most 6,000and some per inmate per month from the government. do you also feel that way for people on welfare that really need the help???? I will pray for you my son God bless you

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County Sheriff provides details on SR 59 incident

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a little after 10 p.m. He said […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Charleston woman accused of drug-induced homicide

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Charleston woman is facing a charge of drug-induced homicide following an investigation into an overdose death. Kaddie Cox is accused of delivering a substance that she knew was fentanyl. The recipient of that fentanyl overdosed on Oct. 10 in the area of Division Street and Jackson Avenue. The investigation into […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Local Woman Arrested For Drug-Induced Homicide

Charleston Officers responded to the 600 block of Division Street for a death investigation subsequent to a fentanyl overdose. Through Witness Statements, search warrants, and other evidence, Charleston Police Detectives and East Central Illinois Task Force Inspectors determined that Kaddie D. Cox delivered the substance knowing it was fentanyl. On...
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Charleston Man Arrested For Domestic Battery

On December 6th Charleston Officers investigated a domestic battery report that occurred in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue. The victim reported that Chad M. Wheeler slapped her in the face and drug her around by her hair. The victim had visible injuries she claimed were from the previous day where Wheeler had hit her repeatedly.
CHARLESTON, IL
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Martinsville police to enhance presence at high school Wednesday after threat

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department and the MSD of Martinsville are investigating a shooting threat against Martinsville High School. Graffiti found on a bathroom wall Tuesday threatened a shooting at the school Wednesday. Martinsville PD Chief John Richards said the department would step up its presence at the school Wednesday as a result of the threat.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)

Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
wtyefm.com

December 2022 Mugshots

Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy