Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary

TERRE HAUTE- An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute Saturday afternoon, officials said.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive.

Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Alls had been sentenced by a federal court in Ohio to an aggregate 22-year sentence for Hobbs Act offenses and for brandishing, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the Tribune-Star reported.

He had been in custody since April 2021 at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no point was there any public danger.

USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and houses 1,244 male offenders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

