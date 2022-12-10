Read full article on original website
At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans
KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather west of New Orleans in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen at Nexstar’s WGNO confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish....
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry. “We as...
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old...
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom.
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/14/22)
Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – We are watching the winter storm system moving in Thursday morning through Friday evening, more details below:. Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures hovering in the mid 30’s; this is slightly below average. Winds will be from the North around 0-10 MPH. TONIGHT:. Overnight,...
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Twin Tiers from Wednesday night into Friday evening
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. WHERE:...
New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in...
