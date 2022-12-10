Read full article on original website
C3 AI and Booz Allen Announce Alliance for Federal Clients
C3 AI and Booz Allen Hamilton have announced a new alliance to help federal clients solve their most complex problems using enterprise AI. The strategic alliance teams Booz Allen’s industry position as the largest provider of AI services for the federal government with a focus on mission-ready AI solutions and C3 AI’s applications that accelerate digital transformation, including those with a focus on mission readiness, supply chain logistics, and intelligence analysis.
Security On-Demand Acquires Booz Allen Hamilton’s Commercial Managed Threat Services Business
With the backing of Nautic Partners, Security On-Demand has announced that it has acquired Booz Allen Hamilton’s commercial Managed Threat Services (MTS) business. MTS and Security On-Demand will operate as one unified organization and brand: DeepSeas. With a combined track record of nearly 30 years of experience in cybersecurity,...
New Report Says Federal Agencies Should Align Their Systems to Improve Customer Experience
Federal agencies must align their systems with how customers live their lives to deliver a simple, seamless, and secure customer experience (CX) that cuts across multiple programs and agencies, according to a new report from the Partnership for Public Service and Accenture Federal Services. “Designing a Government for the People:...
Mayorkas Reviews Customer Experience Progress with Homeland Security Advisory Council, Swears in New Member
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas convened a meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Wednesday to discuss how the Department can continually improve the American public’s experience when engaging with DHS, as well as the delivery of its key services such as trade and travel facilitation, immigration benefits processing, and aviation security screening.
