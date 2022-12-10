Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K
Once you've received your W-2 from your primary job, you might be tempted to file your taxes as soon as the filing window opens to get your refund sooner. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...
Adding EVs to U.S. biofuels law is environmental agency's 2023 task
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration could change the nation's biofuel blending law next year to offer lucrative credits to electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, a major rewrite that the oil industry criticizes as subsidizing the EV industry.
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
Small businesses find risky tax loophole to dodge new IRS rules
Tax controversy attorney Adam Brewer unpacks how a Zelle loophole to new IRS regulations on apps like Venmo could spell trouble for taxpayers.
IRS warns your stimulus check may affect your income tax refund
Millions of Americans will see smaller refunds next year compared to what they receive for the 2022 tax year because pandemic benefits are expiring. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Vanguard Makes Bold Statement, Pulls Out of Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
Vanguard has pulled out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a major investment-industry measure that tackles climate change, write Ross Kerber and Noor Zainab Hussain for Reuters.
rigzone.com
USA Loses Rigs
The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
Negotiators dig in over tax credits in spending bill
Tax credits for individuals and businesses are up for grabs as negotiations on a year-end spending deal come down to the wire. The possible credits range from an expansion of the child tax credit (CTC), which was beefed up during the pandemic and ate away at child poverty rates in the U.S., to incentives for […]
monitordaily.com
Most U.S. Banks Consider Open Banking a ‘Must Have’
Finastra research revealed views on open banking in the United States have matured over the last year, with 68% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 48% last year.. Of those who have integrated open banking, 100% say there has been a significant impact to their organization.
Investopedia
Bonds to Help Investors Weather 2023 Recession, Vanguard Says
The outlook for investing returns over the next decade has improved thanks to higher bond yields, but investors must first endure a likely recession and possible bear-market lows in 2023, according to Vanguard, the world's second-largest investment manager. U.S. equity valuations "still don't reflect current economic realities," while stock markets...
Marketmind: China's loan danger
Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
wzmq19.com
Deadline to Fund the Government Approaches, Congress Still Working on Legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the year is coming to an end, Congress faces important funding deadlines. Congressional members only have a few more days to figure this out before a government shutdown could happen right before the holidays. This includes money for programs at the federal level, like air...
Expanding the Child Tax Credit Lifted Millions of Children Out of Poverty | Opinion
In 2021, the government sent nearly every American family up to $300 per child per month for 6 months, then watched to see if it helped.
dallasexpress.com
Freight Rates from China Drop 90%
A market correction in the ocean freight industry has hit much sooner than anticipated by logistics firm professionals. Rates for cargo leaving China destined for the U.S. West Coast were down 90% year-over-year in November 2022. Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, says shipping rates peaked in the second quarter...
Many people anticipate a recession. Get Ready
Anthony Okocha didn't become anxious when he began to hear news of a probable recession earlier this year; instead, he became pragmatic. The college graduate from 2021 claims that while he made preparations for a recession, his mentality changed to one of "manage what I can control and limit the danger of what I cannot."
investorjunkie.com
The New IRS Mileage Rate For 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Businesses take on a lot of expenses when they open their doors, which is why business deductions are a lifesaver when tax day rolls around. For some businesses, one major expense is travel. This everyday aspect of work takes a lot of cash to keep it running. So the IRS offers these business owners a mileage rate deduction for the time they spend driving.
foodlogistics.com
The Demand for Delivery is Diminishing as Food Prices Skyrocket
Even before COVID-19 turbocharged app-based delivery services, consumers were already growing accustomed to having food and groceries delivered rapidly straight to their doors. These on-demand expectations have remained even as the pandemic wanes. So, why are delivery rates on the decline?. Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index,...
CPI Report Comes In With a Bang
Last week, I discussed all of the reports we had coming due before the Fed's December meeting (and rate hike announcement)...including the very important Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that...
freightwaves.com
Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever
The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
