rigzone.com

USA Loses Rigs

The U.S. dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 9. There was a reduction of three land rigs and one inland water rig, which pushed the total U.S. rig count down to 780, Baker Hughes showed. This total rig count comprises 760 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, with 625 of these categorized as oil rigs, 153 as gas rigs and two as miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
DC News Now

Negotiators dig in over tax credits in spending bill

Tax credits for individuals and businesses are up for grabs as negotiations on a year-end spending deal come down to the wire.  The possible credits range from an expansion of the child tax credit (CTC), which was beefed up during the pandemic and ate away at child poverty rates in the U.S., to incentives for […]
monitordaily.com

Most U.S. Banks Consider Open Banking a ‘Must Have’

Finastra research revealed views on open banking in the United States have matured over the last year, with 68% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 48% last year.. Of those who have integrated open banking, 100% say there has been a significant impact to their organization.
Investopedia

Bonds to Help Investors Weather 2023 Recession, Vanguard Says

The outlook for investing returns over the next decade has improved thanks to higher bond yields, but investors must first endure a likely recession and possible bear-market lows in 2023, according to Vanguard, the world's second-largest investment manager. U.S. equity valuations "still don't reflect current economic realities," while stock markets...
Reuters

Marketmind: China's loan danger

Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
dallasexpress.com

Freight Rates from China Drop 90%

A market correction in the ocean freight industry has hit much sooner than anticipated by logistics firm professionals. Rates for cargo leaving China destined for the U.S. West Coast were down 90% year-over-year in November 2022. Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, says shipping rates peaked in the second quarter...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Many people anticipate a recession. Get Ready

Anthony Okocha didn't become anxious when he began to hear news of a probable recession earlier this year; instead, he became pragmatic. The college graduate from 2021 claims that while he made preparations for a recession, his mentality changed to one of "manage what I can control and limit the danger of what I cannot."
investorjunkie.com

The New IRS Mileage Rate For 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Businesses take on a lot of expenses when they open their doors, which is why business deductions are a lifesaver when tax day rolls around. For some businesses, one major expense is travel. This everyday aspect of work takes a lot of cash to keep it running. So the IRS offers these business owners a mileage rate deduction for the time they spend driving.
foodlogistics.com

The Demand for Delivery is Diminishing as Food Prices Skyrocket

Even before COVID-19 turbocharged app-based delivery services, consumers were already growing accustomed to having food and groceries delivered rapidly straight to their doors. These on-demand expectations have remained even as the pandemic wanes. So, why are delivery rates on the decline?. Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index,...
Entrepreneur

CPI Report Comes In With a Bang

Last week, I discussed all of the reports we had coming due before the Fed's December meeting (and rate hike announcement)...including the very important Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that...
freightwaves.com

Drop in benchmark DOE/EIA diesel price is 2nd-biggest ever

The second-biggest decline in the benchmark weekly diesel price from the Department of Energy took the number down 21.3 cents per gallon, to $4.754. A decline of that magnitude has only been exceeded once in the almost 29-year history of the DOE’s Energy Information Administration publishing a weekly average retail diesel price. That occurred in October 2008, when the collapse a month earlier of Lehman Brothers was roiling global markets, kicking off the global financial crisis. The price fell 21.6 cents for the number posted Oct. 13 of that year.
