(BPT) – Heart disease is often referred to as a “Silent Killer,” and for good reason. According to the CDC, approximately 650,000 lives are lost from heart disease each year, more than chronic lower respiratory disease and all forms of cancer combined.1,2 Many people are aware of the risks of heart disease and the importance of eating healthy, exercising, and keeping an eye on their cholesterol, but did you know that “heart disease” is actually an umbrella term for several related conditions, including artery disease?1,3.

