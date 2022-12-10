Read full article on original website
WebMD
Statins May Lower Risk of Deadliest Stroke
Dec. 8, 2022 -- Statins, which are common cholesterol-lowering drugs, might lower a person’s risk of a bleeding stroke, the deadliest kind, a new report in the journal Neurology says. This kind of stroke, called an intracerebral hemorrhage, happens when an artery bleeds into the brain. Strokes are a...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
MedicalXpress
Understanding the risk of dementia and alcohol consumption
A recent study led by Dr. Louise Mewton at UNSW's Centre for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) has reignited the debate about whether low levels of drinking could be positive for health. The review, published in Addiction, has shown that abstaining from alcohol completely can actually increase the risk of dementia.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
WGAL
Artery Awareness – A Matter of Life and Limb
(BPT) – Heart disease is often referred to as a “Silent Killer,” and for good reason. According to the CDC, approximately 650,000 lives are lost from heart disease each year, more than chronic lower respiratory disease and all forms of cancer combined.1,2 Many people are aware of the risks of heart disease and the importance of eating healthy, exercising, and keeping an eye on their cholesterol, but did you know that “heart disease” is actually an umbrella term for several related conditions, including artery disease?1,3.
Healthline
1 in 10 Pregnant People At Risk for Hypertension Following Childbirth
New research shows that 1 in 10 pregnant people may develop hypertension within a year of giving birth, even with no prior history of high blood pressure. The highest risk was associated with people over 35, current or former smokers, or people who delivered their babies by c-section. Black people...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could poor sleep increase your risk?
Certain factors will increase people’s risk of developing type two diabetes, including obesity and high lipid levels. Data from a recent study found that poor sleep can contribute to diabetes risk factors, thus also increasing the risk for people to develop type 2 diabetes. individuals all over the world....
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Tecentriq for Rare Sarcoma Subtype in Adults and Children
Tecentriq was approved by the FDA for adults and children aged two years and older with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma, a disease typically diagnosed in approximately 80 patients per year in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the monoclonal antibody Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for the treatment...
MedicalXpress
Expression of p-STAT3 and c-Myc correlates with P2-HNF4α expression in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with the metabolic syndrome and is rapidly becoming one of the major causes of hepatic cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), although some cases of HCC have developed in non-cirrhotic livers. Although the percentage of patients with NAFLD who ultimately progress to fibrosis and later to HCC is relatively small, the number is significant because of the sheer number of patients who have NAFLD.
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
curetoday.com
CURE® Multiple Myeloma Heroes® Award Program Recognizes Individuals Focused on Changing the Space
CURE®’s Multiple Myeloma Heroes® Award Program honors and gives thanks to those who have made it their mission to change the lives of patients with multiple myeloma. Two oncologists and three survivors turned patient advocates were honored last night during CURE®’s Multiple Myeloma Heroes® awards program.
curetoday.com
How to Avoid Bringing COVID-19 Home for the Holidays: A Cancer Expert Shares Safety Tips
During the holiday season, immunocompromised people, particularly patients with cancer, may have an increased risk for getting COVID-19. An expert shares tips on how to have safe and enjoyable family gatherings. Patients with cancer and other immunocompromised people may worry that increased gatherings with family and friends for the holidays...
