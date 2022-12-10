ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dogwood In Boston's Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Closing After Nearly 30 Years

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A neighborhood eatery in a prime spot in one of Boston's most popular neighborhoods is closing after almost 30 years in business.

The Dogwood, located at 3712 Washington Street in Jamaica Plain, announced on their website that they will be closing their doors for good on January 14, 2023 after 27 years of service.

"We are thankful for the continued patronage & support the community has offered through the years," the establishment wrote. "To all our faithful & loyal Dogwood friends & family we thank you for the memories & look forward to having one more with you."

The Dogwood, located only steps away from Forest Hills Station and the Arnold Arboretum, is known for their wood-fired pizzas named after trees like the Willow, Spruce and Maple. Patrons also shouted out the restaurant's burgers, salads and macaroni and cheese dishes as top tier.

"Solid options all around, but the pizzas are the best bang for your buck," on Yelp reviewer said.

"When you order food at the dogwood cafe order the juicy Lucy burger," another reviewer said. "Highly recommend ordering this when at this restaurant. Great service and atmosphere."

"Great service, DELICIOUS FOOD!! What else can you ask for?!" another reviewer said. "Try the roasted Romain salad and the spinach artichoke dip!! Both are to die for!!"

The Dogwood was also known for their rotating list of local and regional beers, wines and cocktails, according to Boston Restaurant Talk .

