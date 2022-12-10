Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
Takeoff's alleged killer's bond reduced after Wednesday hearing, and it's expected to go down again
The defense team for the man accused of killing Takeoff fought back on Wednesday, saying his $2 million bond is "excessive." That bond was indeed reduced and is expected to go down more.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former Prairie View athlete shot, ex NFLer faces drug charges, families gets help from Houston firefighters
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former Prairie View athlete killed while facing burglars. A man was shot and killed in his own driveway while confronting burglars. The victim was identified as Former Prairie View A&M football player...
Suspect fires gunshots inside 7-Eleven after woman would not talk to him, HCSO says
The suspect was trying to talk to a woman but became upset when she wasn't engaging. That's when he got a gun from his car and shot inside the store, authorities say.
KHOU
Arrest made in 2019 Galveston, Texas murder of Melvin Walker
Melvin Walker's body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped on a sidewalk. Ernest Pierre has been charged with his murder.
Attempted thieves use U-Haul to smash their way into N. Houston beauty salon
The owner of the business, which has been at that location for 16 years, said the crooks didn't get away with any merchandise, but the crash caused major structural damage.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
8 social media influencers, 4 from Houston area, indicted in securities fraud scheme
HOUSTON — Eight social media influencers, four from the Houston area, have been accused of using their social media presence to commit securities fraud in a "pump and dump" scheme. According to court documents, the eight individuals, who collectively had over 1.5 million followers, used their social media presence...
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston
HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say
Deputies say they arrested two men and a woman who were trying to steal from a construction site in northwest Harris County. But that's not all they found while searching their vehicle.
Man charged in cold murder case of 66-year-old man Melvin Walker, Galveston police say
The murder of 66-year-old Melvin Walker, whose body had been found wrapped in a rug and plastic, had been a cold case until this year, officials said.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
Investigation underway after explicit images shown in Harris County courtrooms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Explicit images were shown in several Harris County courtrooms Tuesday morning. Officials are calling it a "zoom bombing incident." The county's court officials said in a statement that "the incidents were quickly reported to court administrative staff, and the feeds were immediately shut down." This...
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1