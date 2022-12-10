ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
cw39.com

Man shot after altercation at west Houston apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment complex in west Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at a complex at 11650 West Bellfort. Police say surveillance footage show several men going in and out of the victim’s apartment....
KHOU

1 in custody after high-speed chase ends in NW Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase through northwest Houston. The chase ended in the Acres Homes area near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery roads. According to Houston police, the driver of a black...
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
KHOU

KHOU

