Michigan State

Detroit News

Wind advisory issued for parts of Michigan

A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Michigan, with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the National Weather Service said. The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Counties include Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair. Additionally, cities include Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Dallas — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit News

Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oregon judge extends ban on parts of tough new gun law

Portland, Ore. – An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an earlier order blocking a key part of a new, voter-approved gun law and was hearing lengthy arguments on whether to also prevent the law’s ban on high-capacity magazines from taking effect. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand...
OREGON STATE
Detroit News

Grass Lake teen falls short on 'The Voice' finale

A Michigan teen vying to become the next big winner of "The Voice" fell short in Tuesday's finale of Season 22 of the hit NBC singing competition. Brayden Lape, 16, of Grass Lake lost to fellow Team Blake competitor, Bryce Leatherwood, a country singer from Georgia. Leatherwood was named the winner during Tuesday's live finale.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs ethics reforms amid Chatfied probe

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday to enact laws that would make records from within her office and the Legislature publicly available and said Michigan needs to examine loopholes in lobbying policies that potentially contributed to the actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, a Republican who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Redistricting commission sues Michigan Legislature for $3.2M

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Legislature for failing to fund the commission for nearly three months. The Monday suit, which seeks a $3.17 million budget for the 13-member commission, argues the state's failure to fund the commission since the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1 is in "direct contravention" of the state constitution, which requires the Legislature to give the commission enough money for it "to carry out its functions, operations and activities."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Oxford school board selects outsider as interim leader

For the first time since the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting, an outsider will take the helm of Oxford Community Schools as it navigates its three-year recovery plan and defends against multiple civil lawsuits stemming from the attack. Oxford Community Schools hired Vickie L. Markavitch as interim superintendent until June...
Detroit News

Michigan AG appeals parole decision for man in '90s kidnap/sex assault case

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she has filed an appeal opposing the state Parole board's decision to release a man convicted on kidnapping and sex charges in the 1990s. Floyd Jarvi, 63, pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery...
MICHIGAN STATE

