Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Wind advisory issued for parts of Michigan
A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Michigan, with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the National Weather Service said. The advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Counties include Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair. Additionally, cities include Grand Rapids, Saginaw, Lansing, Flint and Kalamazoo.
Detroit News
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Dallas — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Detroit News
Legislature's $1B spending spree obscured backers, aided donors, disclosures show
Lansing — A Michigan senator responsible for writing the state's budget steered money to a project managed by his brother’s organization and secured funding for a sewer line to a resort whose leaders contributed to his campaign days before the budget’s passage, according to new state documents.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Cloud-soft bao buns. Flavor-packed empanadas. Succulent wagyu beef. The freshest tasting tomato sauce on the chewiest, oven-baked pizza crust. These were some of the notes I jotted down while visiting Metro Detroit restaurants, cafes, bakeries and food trucks throughout 2022. I estimate that I dined out about every other day, around 175 times. In addition to visiting old favorites and neighborhood classics, I did my best to try every new restaurant that opened this year in the tri-county area.
Detroit News
Oregon judge extends ban on parts of tough new gun law
Portland, Ore. – An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an earlier order blocking a key part of a new, voter-approved gun law and was hearing lengthy arguments on whether to also prevent the law’s ban on high-capacity magazines from taking effect. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand...
Detroit News
Grass Lake teen falls short on 'The Voice' finale
A Michigan teen vying to become the next big winner of "The Voice" fell short in Tuesday's finale of Season 22 of the hit NBC singing competition. Brayden Lape, 16, of Grass Lake lost to fellow Team Blake competitor, Bryce Leatherwood, a country singer from Georgia. Leatherwood was named the winner during Tuesday's live finale.
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan needs ethics reforms amid Chatfied probe
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vowed Wednesday to enact laws that would make records from within her office and the Legislature publicly available and said Michigan needs to examine loopholes in lobbying policies that potentially contributed to the actions of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Chatfield, a Republican who...
Detroit News
MSP find body struck on I-94 in Van Buren Township
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a person found Tuesday night on Interstate 94 in Van Buren Township. The agency said its Detroit Regional Communication Center was alerted around 8 p.m. "of an object which was struck in the roadway and caused a crash" on westbound I-94 near Haggerty.
Detroit News
Redistricting commission sues Michigan Legislature for $3.2M
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Legislature for failing to fund the commission for nearly three months. The Monday suit, which seeks a $3.17 million budget for the 13-member commission, argues the state's failure to fund the commission since the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1 is in "direct contravention" of the state constitution, which requires the Legislature to give the commission enough money for it "to carry out its functions, operations and activities."
Detroit News
'High level' appointees, lobbyists entangled in Chatfield probe, Nessel's office says
Lansing — The year-long criminal investigation into former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield involves other state officials, governmental appointees "at high levels" and lobbyists, an assistant attorney general recently told a judge in court. Michael Frezza, who works in Attorney General Dana Nessel's Public Integrity Unit, provided the broadest...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
Detroit News
Oxford school board selects outsider as interim leader
For the first time since the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting, an outsider will take the helm of Oxford Community Schools as it navigates its three-year recovery plan and defends against multiple civil lawsuits stemming from the attack. Oxford Community Schools hired Vickie L. Markavitch as interim superintendent until June...
Detroit News
Michigan AG appeals parole decision for man in '90s kidnap/sex assault case
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she has filed an appeal opposing the state Parole board's decision to release a man convicted on kidnapping and sex charges in the 1990s. Floyd Jarvi, 63, pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery...
Comments / 0