ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

By Grace Bentkowski
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e60uO_0jeLTUMy00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.

The fashion brand’s show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern theatre introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes’ rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.

Why is this Austin Chili’s famous online?

The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courteney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress.

Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.

Once the show finished, Slimane briefly marched onstage holding Gerber’s hand, waved and took a bow at audience members – mostly dressed in black – who stood and applauded his fashion efforts.

The fall/winter fashion show ultimately turned into a big party in the lobby area as attendees were served food and drinks before being graced by live performances lasting a couple hours in the theater.

Beloved Disneyland ride closing for refurbishment

A night centered around rock aesthetics was wrapped up with performances by Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
WANE 15

Winquist, Felhaber hoping to keep Komets rolling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a decisive home win this past Saturday and an overtime win on the road at rival Toledo on Sunday, the Komets will look to keep things rolling this coming weekend with three games on the slate. The Komets play at Cincinnati this coming Friday, then return to the Coliseum […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Duarte scores 18 as Mad Ants trample Herd

OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WANE) – Chris Duarte scored 18 points in 22 minutes for the Mad Ants as the Pacers guard continues to work his way back from an injured left ankle, leading Fort Wayne to a 128-110 win on the road against the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday night. Duarte was 3-for-6 on threes and 7-for-13 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

2-day Ironclad Summit Aims to Improve the Lives of Fort Bliss Soldiers

The Ironclad Summit forum brought together leaders from Fort Bliss to better strengthen the foundation for mutual respect, safety, and cohesive teams among its soldiers, families, and civilians. Yesterday Fort Bliss held day one of its two-day 1st Armored Division Ironclad Summit Leadership Forum at the Convention Center. According to Fort Bliss, Operation Ironclad is […]
FORT BLISS, TX
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy