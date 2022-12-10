ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Tribute to Nonprofits: Columbia Pacific Food Bank feeds the community

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Columbia Pacific Food Bank (CPFB) conducted a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 12 for the agency’s (CPFB) new headquarters on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.

The facility has relocated from its former location at 474 Milton Way in St. Helens. The CPFB is the hub agency for food distribution to food pantries in Columbia County including St. Helens, Rainier and Clatskanie.

The Chronicle reached out to the CPFB’s Development Director Mega Fawcett for insight about the food bank.

The Chronicle: How has the new location in St. Helens helped both the staff and clients, and specifically, what are the benefits of the new location?

Mega Fawcett: There are many benefits to the new building!

It’s six times larger than our old location, which allows us to offer more services and store more food.

It has a educational kitchen which we believe is critical to meeting the needs of our clients. Teaching them how to cook with the food that we provide them is important to their health and will cut down on food waste. (Our old location did not have this).

Our Repack room is also new for us! We will soon be able to say yes to large bulk donations where previously we were unable to. We look forward to building out this room in the first quarter of next year to start accepting bulk donations. In a nutshell, this allows us to accept large bulk donations and then repack the items into smaller volumes that we can give to our clients.

Being located on Columbia Blvd has helped us become more point of mind to our community. It creates another level of awareness that previously didn’t exist. It allows for more clients to access our services and is a reminder to the community that we are here and that hunger is prevalent every time they drive down the main drag through town! Considering we are now point of mind and have a large, beautiful facility, more folks see this new building as an affirmation of change and need. More and more community members are showing up to volunteer.

The Chronicle: Could you give us the range of clients. Who are they?

Fawcett: We see families of all sizes, seniors, adults and children.

The Chronicle: Is your team seeing a rise in clients and if so why?

Fawcett: The cost of food is on the rise and that means it is significantly more difficult to feed a family. We believe this is one factor as to why we are seeing an increase. Also, our location is allowing us to be more point of mind to our clients as well.

The Chronicle: What are the most sought-after food items?

Fawcett: Our Top Five Food Items are:

1. Peanut Butter2. Canned Soup/ Chili3. Canned Veggies4. Canned Meat (tuna & chicken)5. Canned Fruit

The Chronicle: What is the best way for the public to help?

Fawcett:

1. Make a monetary donation! We have five times the buying power compared the average shopper. One dollar goes much further when you cut us a check, as it actually provides 3 meals to a client in need!

2. Fill out a volunteer interest form. We currently need volunteer drivers! Go to cpfoodbank.org to grab your interest form or stop by and talk to us about all the opportunities we have.

The Chronicle: What are the hours of the Columbia Pacific Food Bank's location on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens?

Fawcett: We are open to serve the citizens of St. Helen’s throughout Barbra Bullis Memorial Food Pantry. Those hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donation hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We are excited to announce that we were scheduled to open our Barbara Bullis Memorial H.E.L.P Food Pantry on the evening of Dec. 7. It is scheduled to be open again Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to support the citizens of St. Helens. We have made this decision as we understand that many of our clients work during the day and offering hours that suit their availability is important.

Please note that this is a trial period and we will gauge participation as we launch these new hours in the coming months.

The Columbia Pacific Food Bank may be reached at 503 397-9708.

See a special presentation about Columbia County's Nonprofits in the Dec. 7 print edition of The Chronicle.

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
674
Followers
905
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

