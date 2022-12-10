Read full article on original website
seattleschools.org
Feb 9th: Open House at 6 PM
The Center School will be hosting an Open House for prospective 2023-2024 students and families on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 6 pm. Please email Ms. Tracey, Secretary/Registrar for a Parking pass. Please park at the Memorial Stadium Parking lot next to MoPop Museum. The Center School (TCS) is a...
seattleschools.org
Prospective Student Information Night
Roosevelt High School is hosting an event for prospective students and families interested in learning more about the many programs and class offerings available at Roosevelt. The event will be on Thursday, January 26th from 7 – 9 p.m. in our mainstage theater. Contact Activities Coordinator Kate Plesha at kaplesha@seattleschools.org or 206-252-4810 for more information.
