Columbus, OH

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

By Orri Benatar, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to another hospital in serious condition.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was with the victim at St. Ann’s and told police that they were driving near the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue and stopped at a carryout store.

When they arrived, they heard gunshots and realized shortly after that the 41-year-old woman had been shot. After driving to a home, they were driven and dropped off at the hospital by another person, who then fled the scene.

Police did not say where the initial shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 614-645-4141.

