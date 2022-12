B.B. Comer head boys' basketball coach Marcus Herbert (center right) and Jacksonville assistant Daryl Hamby (next to Herbert) talk before their teams played in the Larry & Connie Davidson Classic on Saturday at Oxford High School. By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Basketball’s thumped and sneakers squeaked on the Oxford Sports Arena hardwood Saturday morning, and there stood Daryl Hamby, in a white Jacksonville pullover, right next to an opposing head coach, Marcus Herbert, in a dark gray B.B. Comer hoodie.

Cathy Hamby, Daryl’s wife, sat torn in the stands behind the scorer’s table, perfectly centered between the two benches.