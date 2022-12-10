Read full article on original website
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
Mike McDaniel: Certain Dolphins players were pressing, playing outside our scheme
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was not happy watching film of his team’s loss to the Chargers. “You talk about a frustrating film to watch,” McDaniel said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It was just taking that to the face.”. What frustrated McDaniel most is that he saw...
Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’
For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles
Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play
Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff. That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week...
Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries
The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
Purdy marvels at how quickly CMC learned 49ers' offense
SANTA CLARA — Shortly after Christian McCaffrey’s arrival with the 49ers, then-backup quarterback Brock Purdy spent a lot of time with him. As Purdy gladly helped McCaffrey learn the 49ers’ plays, he also learned a lot in the process. “I’m like, man, this is what greatness looks...
Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face
The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
Steph ruled out of Dubs-Pacers game with left shoulder injury
Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after sustaining a left shoulder injury. After the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday. "He's in great spirits and we'll hope...
Ex-Eagles WR Reagor gets clowned by for talking trash
File this one under cringe. Former Eagles first-round bust Jalen Reagor is spending this season doing precious little in Minnesota as a member of the Vikings. Through Week 14 he has six catches for 87 yards and one touchdown. (The touchdown was a one-yard jet sweep shovel pass.) Not great.
How Eagles' defensive line has grown into NFL's best
If you were able to peek through the door of the Eagles’ defensive line meeting room, this is what you’d see:. Sixteen Pro Bowls, four all-pros, four Super Bowl championships, 333 ½ sacks, 71 seasons and 1,020 games played. The Eagles are rolling, and one of the...
Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window
Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles
The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not. Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.
JP reminisces about 'point guard' Loon he knew in high school
Before he became a star in the Bay, Warriors big man Kevon Looney was kind of a big deal in Milwaukee. In fact, his teammate and former high school adversary Jordan Poole remembers him by a different name. “He’s a different player now. He was a different player back then...
