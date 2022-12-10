ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career

Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports

Bosa impressed by 49ers rookie Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa. “We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game. Purdy completed 16...
NBC Sports

Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut

SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Sports

Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers

Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Gannon on Jordan Davis: ‘Like where he’s trending’

For a while, it felt like the Eagles were just waiting for Jordan Davis to return to be some sort of hero for their run defense. But then the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh and the run defense began to improve mightily even before Davis was eligible to return off Injured Reserve a week ago from a high ankle sprain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles

Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play

Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff. That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week...
NBC Sports

Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries

The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years. San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
NBC Sports

Purdy marvels at how quickly CMC learned 49ers' offense

SANTA CLARA — Shortly after Christian McCaffrey’s arrival with the 49ers, then-backup quarterback Brock Purdy spent a lot of time with him. As Purdy gladly helped McCaffrey learn the 49ers’ plays, he also learned a lot in the process. “I’m like, man, this is what greatness looks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Thin at safety, Eagles might turn to familiar face

The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch. Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph ruled out of Dubs-Pacers game with left shoulder injury

Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after sustaining a left shoulder injury. After the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday. "He's in great spirits and we'll hope...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Ex-Eagles WR Reagor gets clowned by for talking trash

File this one under cringe. Former Eagles first-round bust Jalen Reagor is spending this season doing precious little in Minnesota as a member of the Vikings. Through Week 14 he has six catches for 87 yards and one touchdown. (The touchdown was a one-yard jet sweep shovel pass.) Not great.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

How Eagles' defensive line has grown into NFL's best

If you were able to peek through the door of the Eagles’ defensive line meeting room, this is what you’d see:. Sixteen Pro Bowls, four all-pros, four Super Bowl championships, 333 ½ sacks, 71 seasons and 1,020 games played. The Eagles are rolling, and one of the...
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals when 49ers could open Kinlaw's practice window

Kyle Shanahan on Monday shared that the goal for Javon Kinlaw's return is after the 49ers' Thursday night NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice,” Shanahan said via conference call. “That was our goal with it. We will finish this game up and see how it is when we come out on Monday to see if we will open his window or not.”
NBC Sports

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles

The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not. Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

JP reminisces about 'point guard' Loon he knew in high school

Before he became a star in the Bay, Warriors big man Kevon Looney was kind of a big deal in Milwaukee. In fact, his teammate and former high school adversary Jordan Poole remembers him by a different name. “He’s a different player now. He was a different player back then...
MILWAUKEE, WI

