ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us’: Olive Garden parts ways with manager over time off rules

By Kaycee Sloan
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwZYX_0jeLQifd00

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WFLA) – A Kansas restaurant is parting ways with its manager after imposing strict rules to employees about taking time off.

In a message obtained by KCTV5 , it showed an Olive Garden manager telling employees that if they needed to take time off, “[they] might as well go and look for another job.”

The message shared with employees read, “Our call-offs are occurring at a staggering rate. From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. We are no longer tolerating ANY EXCUSE for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us,” the manager wrote.

The former manager told employees that they would lose their job if they called off more than once in 30 days since the message was sent.

The manager followed it up by sharing they hadn’t missed one day of work in their 11 1/2 years at Olive Garden.

“Do you know in my 11.5 years at Darden how many days I called off? Zero. I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my way to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME,” they wrote.

After telling the employees that there were “no more excuses,” a representative from Olive Garden confirmed that they parted ways with the manager, as the manager’s message did not align with company values.

“We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager,” the representative said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

gabino garcia
3d ago

just closed the restaurant down the whole chain that food is horrible I am half Italian I would not feed Olive Garden to my worst enemy people Italian food does not taste like that

Reply
5
Related
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Ingram Atkinson

29-year old man 'married' a 4-year old but the reason is not a typical one

The reason this 29-year-old man married a four-year-old child is not what you expect. Let me explain. Abby, who was just two years old when she received her cancer diagnosis, has spent her whole life in and out of hospitals. She was depressed since all she wanted was to be a typical teenage girl, but that's when she met Matt Hickling, her nurse.
Aabha Gopan

Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa

A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
KXAN

3 men arrested in death of Texas 11 month old

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.  The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy