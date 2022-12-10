ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Former Virginia police officer sentenced for 2019 fatal shooting

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9k6t_0jeLQf1S00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former police officer in Virginia was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting a man after a struggle in which the man got hold of a stun gun and used it on officers.

The Daily Press reported that former Newport News police officer Albin Pearson was immediately remanded into sheriff’s office custody following his sentencing.

The 2019 shooting of Henry “Hank” Berry III stemmed from an incident in which Pearson and three other officers responded to Berry’s home for his alleged abuse of the 911 system, WAVY-TV reported .

RELATED: 911 calls, body cam footage released in 2019 deadly officer-involved shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czW1k_0jeLQf1S00 Courtesy: News 3
GRAPHIC: Newport News 2019 deadly officer-involved shooting of Henry Berry

Berry refused to come outside and tried to close his front door — and the officers entered and tried to arrest him, authorities said. The officers lacked a search warrant or an arrest warrant.

During the ensuing struggle, Berry got control of a stun gun, authorities said. Pearson shot Berry in the back.

Pearson was initially charged with second-degree murder. But a jury convicted him of manslaughter and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cheriton man pleads guilty to drug charges

Corey Nequan Reid, the Cheriton drug dealer who admitted recently to being responsible for involuntary manslaughter in the drug-related death of his girlfriend in 2020, pleaded guilty to more drug charges Monday in Northampton Circuit Court. The thirty-one-year-old Cheriton Crossroad resident admitted to a second or subsequent offense of possession...
CHERITON, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
NORFOLK, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy