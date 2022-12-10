Kelly Oubre Jr. Reacts To Former Teammate John Wall's Return This Season

John Wall makes his proper return to D.C. and former teammates are showing love

Kelly Oubre Jr. is definitely a player Wizards fans will always remember. Beginning his NBA career in the District of Columbia in 2015, he left his mark during those four years before moving on to the Golden State Warriors , Phoenix Suns , and currently the Charlotte Hornets.

Wizards vs Hornets

After the Wizards game against the Hornets earlier this month, Kelly Oubre Jr. spoke postgame about his favorite memories as a Wizard and the changes in his life since leaving D.C.

"I kind of give [the Wizards] credit for raising a man in myself. I was a boy when I got drafted,” Oubre said.

He continued giving a shoutout to former teammate Bradley Beal , "he has a family, he's got you know a lot of things going on in his life but at the end of the day, he still shows up and performs each and every night so I give them credit for just helping a young boy turn into a man"

Kelly also gives a lot of credit to his wife and children for making him who he is today. He was proud to show off his nails with letters spelling their names painted on each finger.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Nails with Wife & Daughter's Names

As for Ourbre's favorite memory as a Wizard, it's the same as most Wizards fans, the 2017 playoffs against the Boston Celtics .

"My greatest memory was the playoffs... the whole city came out, the arena was rockin'. Obviously the white shirts, the red shirts that were on the seats at each and every game, it just brought life to D.C. You know it was just fun being on the team!" Kelly also shared that there are no longer any hard feelings towards Kelly Olynyk "I don't hold grudges, I've grown from that... and we got the same name so it don't make no sense"

When asked about his former teammate John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr. stated, "I feel like people got his name messed up a little bit. I feel like he is one of those guys who still deserves to be a starting point guard, all-star caliber point guard in this league ...but he's adapted amazingly to his new situation, in his new role but I still think he has another level to get to because I've seen him at his peak"



Although Kelly and John no longer wear a D.C. jersey, we wish nothing but the best for them and tonight John Wall will get the flowers he deserves.

