ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

‘We built this’: students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house

By Janie Bohlmann
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396St0_0jeLQRcA00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.

Seeing it all come together, I can’t even remember how it looked before we put everything together,” said building construction student Elizabeth Brown.

It’s a tiny home, but a big project, all built by students in the building construction class at the Institute of Innovation in Cherokee County.

“We started with nothing but asphalt here,” said building construction teacher George Duncan. “I’m proud of all of them. I mean, they’ve worked so hard and I can tell when they walk in here, they’re like, ‘We did this. We built this.'”

Duncan said he came up with the idea to build a tiny home for a class project over the summer. When classes started in August, he told students about the project.

Police in North Carolina apprehend 16-year-old who allegedly stole gun from man in Bojangles

“When he said we were going to do a tiny house, I was like, ‘Are you sure we’re actually going to be able to do this?'” said Brown.

From the studs to the finished project, the class, made up of six students, worked hard. Duncan said they worked for three hours a day, during class time, every day of the semester.

While working on the project, students said they learned and practiced new skills.

“The interior was really hard,” said student Turner Smith. “The roof and the walls, it was a challenge.”

They also used techniques they learned in previous construction projects.

“I knew it was going to be really challenging, because we’re used to just building storage units, but I knew we could do it,” said Smith.

They even put tools they learned in other classes to the test.

“You always hear students say, ‘I’ll never use that math.’ They use that math in here,” said Duncan.

Now with just days left in the semester, their tiny home is nearly finished.

“It’s amazing. I didn’t think it’d turn out like this, but it’s amazing that we built this,” said Smith.

It features full-size appliances, a washer and dryer, a bathroom, bedroom and closet space. As students look ahead, some are considering future careers in construction, where they can continue to use their skills.

“I know how to do it now, and I can take that with me in my future,” said Smith.

They said it’s still crazy to look at the home and know they built it.

“It’s really kind of amazing for me. I look back at pictures from the beginning of the year. It’s like, we really did that,” said Brown.

Duncan said they will auction off the tiny home in January. He said money from the sale will recoup the cost of the project and fund future projects in the class.

People can tour the tiny house project at an open house on Saturday. It’s happening during a Breakfast with Santa event at the Institute of Innovation from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway. An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
qcnews.com

Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic …. A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy...
FORT MILL, SC
kiss951.com

Check Out What You Can Do During a Weekend in Gaston County

Are you heading to Gaston County anytime soon? You can enjoy so many different activities and adventures during your weekend stay. Gaston County is a top-tier outdoor destination for those looking for something fun to do during the weekend. Unwind and connect with some of the amazing things that Gaston County has to offer!
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
CHARLOTTE, NC
teslarati.com

EVs could see ‘breakthrough’ upgrades from new lithium research facility

Albemarle, a leading lithium extraction company, is investing millions into a new lithium research facility to improve battery technology in EVs. With current technology, EVs are inextricably linked to lithium. The alkali metal is the critical element needed for every EV battery currently on the market. And while research is ongoing to find a better replacement, there are currently no viable solutions available on the market. This has led one leading lithium producer, Albemarle, to invest millions into a new lithium research facility studying better extraction, refining, and implementation processes that will aid EVs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy