El Paso, TX

EPCC holds Fall Commencement 2022

By Melissa Luna
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Community College held its Fall Commencement on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the University of Texas. A total of 1,439 associate degrees and certificates of completion were awarded.

EPCC has more than 50 years of transforming higher education in the region. The college is nationally recognized for student achievement, including being recognized as a leader in granting associate degrees to Hispanic students in the nation for 17 years. EPCC has awarded more than 92,000 degrees in its history.  EPCC graduates become part of the skilled workforce or successfully transfer to 4-year institutions.

Dr. Harrison Keller was the EPCC Commencement Speaker and currently serves as Commissioner of Higher Education, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Master of Ceremonies was Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President.

“We are very proud of your efforts and determination. Graduation is not an ending; it is a beginning. As graduates, you will soon embark on the next stage of life’s journey with a degree in hand and the skills you need to reach your goals.”

Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President
KTSM

KTSM

