ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Local business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement

By Claire Curry
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NioE2_0jeLPQhE00

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend.

The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty Sistas said the protest they’d been getting from some locals on their drag brunch wasn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support.

‘The power is out in Moore County and I know why’; Uncertainty spreads on social media after Moore County attack

Samuel Johnson, president of the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center Board of Directors, announced the cancellation in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said Tuesday that people are allowed to have group demonstrations if they follow the Onslow County Code of Ordinances. He added the sheriff’s office was prepared to respond if things got out of hand.

“We love everybody equally,” Kristin Neely, manager at Salty Sistas, said on Tuesday. “Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, lesbian, Black, white, orange or purple. You know, it’s just that’s who we are. We have always been a very, very supportive business of anybody.”

“As a Christian woman, I don’t support LGBTQ. We are to love the people but hate what they do,” said one Sneads Ferry resident, Mindy Hayes.

Many disagreed with the event being around a religious holiday.

“I just don’t think that that kind of stuff should be done in a small town like this, and especially at Christmas. Drag queen shows have nothing to do with Christmas,” added Hayes.

The event was going to be open to all ages, and Neely said it would be a “parent’s choice” if they wanted to bring their kids to the event.

“Kids don’t need to be exposed to that kind of stuff,” said Hayes.

The restaurant had received phone calls demanding their advertising be changed to not allow children.

“They said if we did not that we would have 40 to 50 plus protesters and that we would be sorry,” said Neely.

Salty Sistas said they have made law enforcement aware of the threats.

To learn more about the Salty Sistas, click here. To learn more about the Onslow County Code of Ordinances about group demonstrations, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State Port Pilot

City accepts missed street in Rivermist

During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community. Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Lanes reopen following traffic incidents along U.S. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near Belville following a vehicle crash that occurred around 8:23 a.m. At around 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a vehicle incident on U.S. 17 had closed a lane near...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested a resident of Rocky Point on Dec. 13 in connection to allegations that he had sexual conversations with a 15 year old online. In a release, the PCSO says that Austen Andrew Gouge, 23, had sexual conversations and...
ROCKY POINT, NC
WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13

Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
NEWPORT, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. A few old mouse droppings on storage shelves. Bathroom lavatory only 70-72F today. Square cornered sink not approved. Test strips seem to be damaged and not reading accurately. A few dead bugs on floor post extermination. Area of ceiling/wall...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
actionnews5.com

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week. Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard. According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Wilmington is on fire with new Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance, says documentarian Christopher Everett

Most of us know the story – or at least the basics – of the only successful coup d'état in American history. The 1898 Wilmington, NC massacre perpetrated by white supremacists which killed citizens, forced elected officials from office, and drove successful Black professionals out of the city. But documentary filmmaker Christopher Everett, who produced Wilmington On Fire in 2015, is working on Wilmington On Fire Part II. He's telling a new story of Black power, prosperity, and self-reliance fueling a resurgence of a thriving African American population in the port city.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
86K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy