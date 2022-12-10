ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

North Carolina detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Detention Officer Will Martin was arrested by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Yancey County and involved a person’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office also said they were fully cooperating with the State Highway Patrol’s investigation.

