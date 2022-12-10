North Carolina detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Detention Officer Will Martin was arrested by North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in Yancey County and involved a person’s vehicle.
