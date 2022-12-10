ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Police in North Carolina apprehend 16-year-old who allegedly stole gun from man in Bojangles

By Jason O. Boyd
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3mzV_0jeLPDT100

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning.

Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.

4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive face additional charges

Officers said they were able to identify the teen and worked with the NC Department of Juvenile Justice to take him into custody on Friday without incident.

The Kinston Police Department is actively working this case. If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.

High Point, NC
