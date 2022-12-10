Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
kptv.com
Food insecurity worries Clark Co. residents ahead of holidays
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Food banks in Southwest Washington are asking for help as they see an increase of food-insecure people looking for meals during the holiday season. Elizabeth Cerveny, Executive Director of the North County Community Food Bank in Battle Ground, says they’ve seen an increase in clients...
kptv.com
Portland quilter puts fun spin on an old tradition
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- Chris Marchini creates spooky fun quilting patterns for his brand Rose City Originals. With images of skulls, moths and even poison apples, he is finding a fan base on social media!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Marchini’s studio to learn more about it.
kptv.com
‘Holidays always increase the stress’: Portland metro sees rise in domestic violence cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve watched our news coverage this month, you’ve seen us report, unfortunately, on several domestic violence situations, including assault and murder-suicides. Last week, Clark County deputies responded to a home in Salmon Creek after a woman caller told 911 operators her husband had...
kptv.com
2 dogs, 2 cats presumed dead after house fire in rural La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four family pets are believed to have died in house fire in rural La Center on Monday night, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Northeast 384th Street. The reporting caller, retired Vancouver Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Mazna, indicated seeing a house across the field on fire.
kptv.com
Best of Portland’s food and brew scene come together at Grand Fir Brewing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Award-winning brew master Whitney Burnside and Top Chef competitor Doug Adams have come together to open their own brewpub in Southeast Portland!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the food and brew couple to learn more about what they’re serving up. For hours...
kptv.com
Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m....
kptv.com
Beaverton apartment fire damages 8 units, displaces 20 residents
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
kptv.com
More police needed on streets, in schools to combat ‘strain on public safety,’ Portland officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, Gresham, and Portland leaders came together to show a united front in combatting issues in the area on Wednesday. Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, and Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg gathered at the Multnomah County Courthouse to speak on public safety and growing concerns in the community.
kptv.com
‘It’s really a bummer’: Two NE Portland businesses say burglaries happened in one night
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Owners of two Northeast Portland businesses are trying to figure out what’s next after they were both burglarized in one night. “This building felt really safe as I’m basically behind three locked doors it’s definitely unsettling for this to happen,” Sarah Szper said.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on SE Portland robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help identify and find the suspects in a Robbery from early October. On October 7th, at about 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge at 9141 Southeast...
kptv.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.
kptv.com
3 evaluated for possible smoke inhalation after two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning. At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
kptv.com
Portland man convicted of stealing COVID relief funds while on post-prison supervision
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after a grand jury found him guilty of stealing COVID relief funds while on post-prison supervision. The U.S. Attorney’s Office- District of Oregon says five months after being released from prison for armed robbery, 43-year-old Dimitrius...
kptv.com
Two indicted for armed robbery of Tigard pawn shop
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were indicted Friday by a grand jury for armed robbery of a Tigard pawn shop in July, Tigard Police announced Wednesday. Just before 3 p.m. on July 14, police responded to All That Glitters at 13185 Southwest Pacific Highway. Employees said a man robbed the store at gunpoint, then ran out.
kptv.com
Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run. Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”
kptv.com
Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot. With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves. The operation led to...
kptv.com
Skyview High School unveils banner for Special Olympics champions
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – It was a huge afternoon to honor unified champions in Vancouver Tuesday. Skyview High School held a special banner unveiling in the home of the storm after meeting the ten standards of excellence for an inclusive school environment with Special Olympics. The big game atmosphere...
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help locating missing 66-year-old man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Dennis Ray Nalley, 66, was last seen on Monday in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street. Police said family is worried because Nalley has some medical issues and uses a walker to get around.
