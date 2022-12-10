Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Related
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
sanbenito.com
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
lhsepic.com
Matthew Tanaka braves the waves
On the weekends, sophomore Matthew Tanaka can be found rising from bed at dawn to catch waves on his longboard. Only a brief 30 minute drive away, his favorite spots include Manresa State and 38th Avenue Beach. At the age of seven, Tanaka learned to surf from his mother when...
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
sanbenito.com
Teacher’s grandfather enlightens students for Veterans Day
When sixth-grade students asked Rancho San Justo Middle School teacher Stacia Andrieu if an actual veteran could visit the classroom for Veterans Day, her first thought was her own grandfather who served in Vietnam. Her grandfather Frank Biafore, 84, accepted her offer to visit the classroom for two periods this...
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
KSBW.com
KSBW, Central Coast ABC and Estrella TV Costa Central celebrate success of 36th annual Share Your Holiday fundraiser
SALINAS, Calif. — December 12, 2022– KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, and Estrella TV Costa Central, together with the Salvation Army, are celebrating the success of the 36th annual KSBW Share Your Holiday. The broadcast and online fundraiser held Friday, December 9, raised $185,854 in total cash donations.
Morgan Hill Times
Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
lookout.co
Buzzo’s wood-fired pizzas on horizon in Soquel
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close...
lookout.co
Sandwich fare, gourmet flair: Anthony Kresge channels fine-dining past into Reef Dog Deli
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO
Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
myscottsvalley.com
Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Woman killed in San Jose car crash
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman died after being involved in a car crash in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.
KSBW.com
Hollister announces road closures for repairs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister has announced that they will have a road closure starting Dec. 14, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. According to officials, the road that will be closing is South Street to Westbound traffic at San Benito street. Crews say...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
santacruzlocal.org
Trash haulers promote food-waste collection in Santa Cruz County
Food waste can be added to GreenWaste yard trimmings bins like this one on East Cliff Drive in Pleasure Point. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) APTOS >> Residents in Aptos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Watsonville and many other areas of Santa Cruz County have been able to include food waste in their yard-waste bins for months, but awareness and participation vary widely throughout the county.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 12, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors will host a special Truth Act hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. inside its Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., in Salinas. As required by law, the governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency access to an individual during the previous year must provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment. The public is welcome to attend in person, or view the hearing live online through Monterey County’s social media pages or website co.monterey.ca.us.
Comments / 0