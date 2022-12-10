ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Pinkbike.com

Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz

After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
lhsepic.com

Matthew Tanaka braves the waves

On the weekends, sophomore Matthew Tanaka can be found rising from bed at dawn to catch waves on his longboard. Only a brief 30 minute drive away, his favorite spots include Manresa State and 38th Avenue Beach. At the age of seven, Tanaka learned to surf from his mother when...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Teacher’s grandfather enlightens students for Veterans Day

When sixth-grade students asked Rancho San Justo Middle School teacher Stacia Andrieu if an actual veteran could visit the classroom for Veterans Day, her first thought was her own grandfather who served in Vietnam. Her grandfather Frank Biafore, 84, accepted her offer to visit the classroom for two periods this...
HOLLISTER, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Weekend storm drenches Morgan Hill

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
MORGAN HILL, CA
lookout.co

Buzzo’s wood-fired pizzas on horizon in Soquel

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close...
SOQUEL, CA
gilroylife.com

Breaking news: Gilroy Chamber announces Victoria Valencia is its new CEO

Appointment was announced at Dec. 14, Gilroy Chamber breakfast meeting. Victoria Valencia has been selected as its new chief executive officer for the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. Valencia is a South County native, joining the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce staff in January 2019 as its community relations coordinator, managing marketing...
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour

The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman killed in San Jose car crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A woman died after being involved in a car crash in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister announces road closures for repairs

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister has announced that they will have a road closure starting Dec. 14, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. According to officials, the road that will be closing is South Street to Westbound traffic at San Benito street. Crews say...
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
SAN JOSE, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Trash haulers promote food-waste collection in Santa Cruz County

Food waste can be added to GreenWaste yard trimmings bins like this one on East Cliff Drive in Pleasure Point. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) APTOS >> Residents in Aptos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Watsonville and many other areas of Santa Cruz County have been able to include food waste in their yard-waste bins for months, but awareness and participation vary widely throughout the county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 12, 2022

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors will host a special Truth Act hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10:30 a.m. inside its Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., in Salinas. As required by law, the governing body of any county or city in which local law enforcement has provided the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency access to an individual during the previous year must provide information to the public about ICE’s access to individuals and receive and consider public comment. The public is welcome to attend in person, or view the hearing live online through Monterey County’s social media pages or website co.monterey.ca.us.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

