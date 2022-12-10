VINEMONT, Ala. – Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market this Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. The market is a fundraiser for the Warrior Way Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Cullman County Schools senior. It is also a fundraising effort for Curt’s Closet. For each item donated to Curt’s Closet at the market, the shopper will receive one free raffle ticket to win one of the many gift baskets available or the big ticket prize...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO