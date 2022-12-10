Read full article on original website
mynwapaper.com
LUCAS now at all fire departments in Winston County
The announcement that all seven LUCAS devices had arrived and were ready to distribute was made at a recent Winston County Commission meeting. The commission had to juggle funding around in order to purchase the devices, each one costing about $15,000, county officials pointed out. The fire departments, which did...
2nd annual Winter Market this weekend
VINEMONT, Ala. – Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market this Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. The market is a fundraiser for the Warrior Way Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Cullman County Schools senior. It is also a fundraising effort for Curt’s Closet. For each item donated to Curt’s Closet at the market, the shopper will receive one free raffle ticket to win one of the many gift baskets available or the big ticket prize...
Christkindlmarkt a success despite weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas entertainment continued in Cullman over the weekend with Christmas in Cullman’s Christkindlmarkt held Dec. 9-11 at Festhalle and the surrounding area. Holiday shopping, along with free activities for children and authentic German food were plentiful over the three-day event, which was well attended despite the at times rainy conditions. In its second year, Christkindlmarkt was another notch in the belt of success for Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST), the award-winning agency that continues to set the bar high for special holiday events in Cullman. Adults and children alike enjoyed roasted marshmallows while the city’s 42-foot tall...
Hartselle Enquirer
Gallery: Hartselle Christmas Parade
Hundreds line Main Street Dec. 8 to attend the annual Hartselle Christmas Parade.
chattanoogapulse.com
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Phil Campbell gets into spirit of season
Phil Campbell holds its annual Christmas parade Dec. 8 in downtown Phil Campbell, followed by fun at the Memorial Park.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stops in Franklin County turn into early Christmas gifts for some
For drivers in Franklin County who see those flashing blue lights in their rear view, the stop may come with a positive twist. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will continue patrolling the streets as usual, but instead of receiving tickets, some residents could be in for something better. That's because...
‘A vision for where students need to be’
VINEMONT, Ala. – Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin, Alabama Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell, Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer and others toured the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) with Principal Dr. Susan Patrick and Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette Wednesday to observe how its grant money is being utilized while also gauging the school’s future needs. Manchin sat down with The Tribune and to share why the visit was important. “Because my background is in education, I get pretty excited about having the opportunity to visit facilities that are...
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
The youngest daughter of William David Mitchell and Zilla (Frederick) Mitchell, shown to the right, kept this portrait hanging on the wall in her home. The portrait is now in the possession of her great-grandson, general manager of the Journal Record. Dave and Zill, as they were known, lived most...
Rock The South 2023: Lineup and Tickets to the Annual Celebration
Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
myjrpaper.com
Former and current Hackleburg council members pass last week
HACKLEBURG — Longtime Hackleburg servant and Town Councilman Ronnie “Doc” Hudson died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his residence in Hackleburg. Born October 12, 1949 in Haleyville, he is the son of the late Berry Dee and Mildred McCurley Hudson and the husband of Joan Crowe Hudson. He had lived in Hackleburg most of his life and was a member of the Hackleburg First Baptist Church. He had worked for the Town of Hackleburg and Wrangler. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
Lightning strike causes nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage to flood Muscle Shoals street
A lightning strike last weekend was the cause that led to almost 2,000 gallons of sewage to flow into the streets of a neighborhood, according to a utility spokesman.
Franklin County Times
Council approves agreement for medical cannabis facility
The Russellville City Council authorized Mayor David Grissom to enter into a lease purchase agreement between the City of Russellville and Natural Relief Cultivation LLC, for a medical cannabis manufacturing facility, during its Dec. 5 meeting. Grissom said the property is located on Highway 24 East. “This is all contingent...
Obituary: Brian Neal Smith
Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 8:45AM THIS MORNING A CALL WAS MADE TO THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN REGARD TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CAMPUS OF WILSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS, AND FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT EXECUTED LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES IMMEDIATELY.
myjrpaper.com
Winfield councilman passes away last week
WINFIELD — Winfield city councilman and longtime deacon of Winfield First Baptist Church Ed (better known as Eddy) Posey passed away on Friday, Dec. 9 at the age of 68. Posey was a sitting member of the Winfield city council, and was a deacon emeritus at Winfield First Baptist Church after serving as a deacon and faithful member for many years.
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man helps others with health concerns through medical cannabis
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama business owners are looking to get their start in medical cannabis. The extensive application process is already underway, and for one man, his business is personal. Wagon Trail Med Serv co-owner Joey Robertson is excited to hopefully open his business, but above all...
WAFF
Hartselle City Schools Board of Education facing lawsuit over superintendent decision
Application for rehearing delayed Havoc the dog's death. Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault. Man involved in 2021 car crash that killed a Florida teenager has been charged with murder, assault. Madison Police respond to bank robbery. Updated: 10...
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
