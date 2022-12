BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen scored a career-high 25 points, Jordan “Jelly” Walker hit five 3-pointers and had 22 points and UAB beat South Carolina 84-70 on Wednesday night. Buffen was 10-of-15 shooting with a game-high eight rebounds. The 5-foot-11 Walker, the nation's leading scorer coming...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO