ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.3 ESPN

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.3 ESPN

Noah Syndergaard Signs with Dodgers in Free Agency

One of the Philadelphia Phillies trade acquisitions, Noah Syndergaard, is heading back to LA, this time with the Dodgers. Syndergaard has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Syndergaard came over in a deal with the LA Angels, in exchange for former No. 1 overall pick, Mickey Moniak and outfielder Jadiel Sánchez.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy